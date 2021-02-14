 
 

Daniella Monet Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Daniella Monet Gives Birth to Baby Girl
Instagram/Andrew Gardner
Celebrity

Congratulations are in order for the 'Victorious' alum as the former Nickelodeon star and fiance Andrew Gardner have welcomed a new addition to their growing family.

  • Feb 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former "Victorious" star Daniella Monet has become a new mum.

The actress welcomed a daughter on Friday (12Feb21), her second child with her fiance Andrew Gardner.

The new dad broke the news on his Instagram Story by sharing a snap of himself throwing up the peace sign as he stood at the end of a smiling Daniella's hospital bed, with the newborn sleeping beside her.

"Baby girl is here, big, beautiful and healthy," he wrote. "@daniellamonet is a champion, and we couldn't be more in love."

Reposting the snap on her own social media timeline, Daniella added, "We're so in love. She's an angel and everything has gone smoothly so far."

They have yet to share the little girl's name.

  See also...

Daniella and Andrew are also parents to son Gio, who turned one in September (20).

They have been engaged since 2017.

Daniella Monet announced her pregnancy in September 2020 and chronicled her experience on Instagram.

In one post, she wrote, "Something i know about myself is, i'm my best when i'm creating. growing a life took that to the next level. i love my babies, i love my body, i love the beautiful life i'm manifesting."

She added in another, "For two years my body has gone from being pregnant to nursing to being pregnant and now nursing again any day now. 2 of the best years of my life spent growing 2 of the best humans to ever happen to me."

She also touched upon her loved ones' preparation to welcome the latest addition to their family. "They haven't all been easy, and without feelings, but we've come together in big ways and i'm proud of us," she wrote.

The former Nickelodeon actress additionally talked briefly about her relationship with fiance Andrew, "We may not be 'married' but what we have is ours and evolving."

You can share this post!

'Captain Marvel 2' Locks Zawe Ashton as New Villain

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Self-Isolating for Second Time Due to Covid-19
Most Read
Larry King Leaves Out Wife Shawn in Handwritten Will
Celebrity

Larry King Leaves Out Wife Shawn in Handwritten Will

Ashley Judd in ICU With Serious Injuries After Nearly Losing Her Leg Following Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd in ICU With Serious Injuries After Nearly Losing Her Leg Following Rainforest Fall

Anna Kendrick Accused of 'Nasty' Behaviors

Anna Kendrick Accused of 'Nasty' Behaviors

TikTok Star Dazharia Shaffer Dies by Suicide at 18 After Sharing Her 'Last Post'

TikTok Star Dazharia Shaffer Dies by Suicide at 18 After Sharing Her 'Last Post'

Dr. Dre's Mystery Lady During Dinner Date Revealed to Be 'Love and Hip Hop' Star Apryl Jones

Dr. Dre's Mystery Lady During Dinner Date Revealed to Be 'Love and Hip Hop' Star Apryl Jones

Esme Bianco Shows Disturbing Photos of Alleged Torture by Ex Marilyn Manson

Esme Bianco Shows Disturbing Photos of Alleged Torture by Ex Marilyn Manson

Dr. Dre Steps Out With Sexy Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Battle

Dr. Dre Steps Out With Sexy Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Battle

Apryl Jones Might Have Hinted at Dr. Dre Romance in 2020 Thanksgiving Post

Apryl Jones Might Have Hinted at Dr. Dre Romance in 2020 Thanksgiving Post

Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom Signs Second T.I. and Tiny Accuser

Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom Signs Second T.I. and Tiny Accuser

Brian McKnight Blasted by His Son

Brian McKnight Blasted by His Son

Apryl Jones Confirms She's 'Dating' Amid Dr. Dre Romance Rumors

Apryl Jones Confirms She's 'Dating' Amid Dr. Dre Romance Rumors

WNBC Reporter Katherine Creag Mourned After Unexpected Death at 47

WNBC Reporter Katherine Creag Mourned After Unexpected Death at 47

Larry King's Wife Shawn Keeps Her Grace in Response to Will Snub

Larry King's Wife Shawn Keeps Her Grace in Response to Will Snub