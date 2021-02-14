Daniella Monet Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Instagram/Andrew Gardner Celebrity

Congratulations are in order for the 'Victorious' alum as the former Nickelodeon star and fiance Andrew Gardner have welcomed a new addition to their growing family.

Feb 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former "Victorious" star Daniella Monet has become a new mum.

The actress welcomed a daughter on Friday (12Feb21), her second child with her fiance Andrew Gardner.

The new dad broke the news on his Instagram Story by sharing a snap of himself throwing up the peace sign as he stood at the end of a smiling Daniella's hospital bed, with the newborn sleeping beside her.

"Baby girl is here, big, beautiful and healthy," he wrote. "@daniellamonet is a champion, and we couldn't be more in love."

Reposting the snap on her own social media timeline, Daniella added, "We're so in love. She's an angel and everything has gone smoothly so far."

They have yet to share the little girl's name.

Daniella and Andrew are also parents to son Gio, who turned one in September (20).

They have been engaged since 2017.

Daniella Monet announced her pregnancy in September 2020 and chronicled her experience on Instagram.

In one post, she wrote, "Something i know about myself is, i'm my best when i'm creating. growing a life took that to the next level. i love my babies, i love my body, i love the beautiful life i'm manifesting."

She added in another, "For two years my body has gone from being pregnant to nursing to being pregnant and now nursing again any day now. 2 of the best years of my life spent growing 2 of the best humans to ever happen to me."

She also touched upon her loved ones' preparation to welcome the latest addition to their family. "They haven't all been easy, and without feelings, but we've come together in big ways and i'm proud of us," she wrote.

The former Nickelodeon actress additionally talked briefly about her relationship with fiance Andrew, "We may not be 'married' but what we have is ours and evolving."