 
 

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Self-Isolating for Second Time Due to Covid-19

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Self-Isolating for Second Time Due to Covid-19
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Ropin' the Wind' hitmaker and his singer wife have entered quarantine for a second time after they were potentially exposed to the coronavirus again.

  • Feb 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country music couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have entered quarantine once more after a member of their team was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The singers previously experienced a close call in July (20) and had to postpone a Facebook Live concert after they were potentially exposed to the virus, and on Thursday (11Feb21), a spokesperson revealed the stars would be laying low for the next few days after a similar incident.

A statement posted on social media read, "Due to someone on their team testing positive for Covid-19 and out of an abundance of caution, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are canceling everything and testing and quarantining for two weeks."

The news came nearly a month after Garth Brooks was criticized following his performance at the Joe Biden presidential inauguration in Capitol Hill.

  See also...

The country star performed "Amazing Grace" a cappella after Biden was sworn in as America's 46th leader. He was, however, slammed for shaking hands and hugging all the former presidents and first ladies in attendance, maskless, after his performance.

His representative was quick to come to his defense, claiming the star was Covid-free as he took multiple tests before the gig.

Brooks also faced criticism from his more conservative fans for agreeing to sing at Democrat Biden's inauguration, but he responded, "This is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity."

The singer was joined by Lady GaGa who delivered the National Anthem and Jennifer Lopez who sang "This Land is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful".

You can share this post!

Daniella Monet Gives Birth to Baby Girl
Related Posts
Garth Brooks Responds After Being Criticized for Hugging Inauguration Guests While Maskless

Garth Brooks Responds After Being Criticized for Hugging Inauguration Guests While Maskless

Garth Brooks Thanks Lady GaGa's Team for Helping Him Get Ready for Inauguration Performance

Garth Brooks Thanks Lady GaGa's Team for Helping Him Get Ready for Inauguration Performance

Garth Brooks Gets Emotional While Performing Special Song 'Belleau Wood'

Garth Brooks Gets Emotional While Performing Special Song 'Belleau Wood'

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Most Read
Larry King Leaves Out Wife Shawn in Handwritten Will
Celebrity

Larry King Leaves Out Wife Shawn in Handwritten Will

Ashley Judd in ICU With Serious Injuries After Nearly Losing Her Leg Following Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd in ICU With Serious Injuries After Nearly Losing Her Leg Following Rainforest Fall

Anna Kendrick Accused of 'Nasty' Behaviors

Anna Kendrick Accused of 'Nasty' Behaviors

TikTok Star Dazharia Shaffer Dies by Suicide at 18 After Sharing Her 'Last Post'

TikTok Star Dazharia Shaffer Dies by Suicide at 18 After Sharing Her 'Last Post'

Dr. Dre's Mystery Lady During Dinner Date Revealed to Be 'Love and Hip Hop' Star Apryl Jones

Dr. Dre's Mystery Lady During Dinner Date Revealed to Be 'Love and Hip Hop' Star Apryl Jones

Esme Bianco Shows Disturbing Photos of Alleged Torture by Ex Marilyn Manson

Esme Bianco Shows Disturbing Photos of Alleged Torture by Ex Marilyn Manson

Dr. Dre Steps Out With Sexy Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Battle

Dr. Dre Steps Out With Sexy Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Battle

Apryl Jones Might Have Hinted at Dr. Dre Romance in 2020 Thanksgiving Post

Apryl Jones Might Have Hinted at Dr. Dre Romance in 2020 Thanksgiving Post

Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom Signs Second T.I. and Tiny Accuser

Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom Signs Second T.I. and Tiny Accuser

Brian McKnight Blasted by His Son

Brian McKnight Blasted by His Son

Apryl Jones Confirms She's 'Dating' Amid Dr. Dre Romance Rumors

Apryl Jones Confirms She's 'Dating' Amid Dr. Dre Romance Rumors

WNBC Reporter Katherine Creag Mourned After Unexpected Death at 47

WNBC Reporter Katherine Creag Mourned After Unexpected Death at 47

Larry King's Wife Shawn Keeps Her Grace in Response to Will Snub

Larry King's Wife Shawn Keeps Her Grace in Response to Will Snub