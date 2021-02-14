Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Self-Isolating for Second Time Due to Covid-19

WENN Celebrity

The 'Ropin' the Wind' hitmaker and his singer wife have entered quarantine for a second time after they were potentially exposed to the coronavirus again.

AceShowbiz - Country music couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have entered quarantine once more after a member of their team was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The singers previously experienced a close call in July (20) and had to postpone a Facebook Live concert after they were potentially exposed to the virus, and on Thursday (11Feb21), a spokesperson revealed the stars would be laying low for the next few days after a similar incident.

A statement posted on social media read, "Due to someone on their team testing positive for Covid-19 and out of an abundance of caution, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are canceling everything and testing and quarantining for two weeks."

The news came nearly a month after Garth Brooks was criticized following his performance at the Joe Biden presidential inauguration in Capitol Hill.

The country star performed "Amazing Grace" a cappella after Biden was sworn in as America's 46th leader. He was, however, slammed for shaking hands and hugging all the former presidents and first ladies in attendance, maskless, after his performance.

His representative was quick to come to his defense, claiming the star was Covid-free as he took multiple tests before the gig.

Brooks also faced criticism from his more conservative fans for agreeing to sing at Democrat Biden's inauguration, but he responded, "This is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity."

The singer was joined by Lady GaGa who delivered the National Anthem and Jennifer Lopez who sang "This Land is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful".