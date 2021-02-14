Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover Tapped for 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' TV Series

WENN/20th Century Fox TV

The 'Fleabag' creator and the former 'Community' actor are set to reunite for a TV remake of the 2005 movie originally starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Feb 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Phoebe Waller-Bridge is set to star alongside Donald Glover in a TV series of "Mr. And Mrs. Smith".

The British actress and writer - who created and starred in the tragicomedy show "Fleabag" - has signed on to appear in the new TV series for Amazon Studios.

Jennifer Salke, the Amazon Studios chief, said, "Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world."

"It's truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team. Mr. and Mrs. Smith is an iconic property, and we can't wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca (Sloane, the showrunner) make it their own."

"We're thrilled to be working with them, and with such great partners at New Regency."

The "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" movie starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was released back in 2005.

The film saw the Hollywood duo play a married couple who worked as assassins belonging to competing agencies.

Phoebe previously worked alongside Donald, 37, on "Solo: A Star Wars Story", and she's also helped to write the new James Bond film, "No Time to Die".

Speaking about her Bond experience, she previously said, "The wonderful thing is ... you have these incredible conversations about this iconic character who you've grown up with."

"Then when you're on board, it's like every other job because everyone is just making a story, making a thing work.

"And you're just suddenly in a room again with post-its on the wall, and then you'll go to the loo and you'll see a set being built outside for some extraordinary thing and you're like, 'Oh yes, this is different, this is different from Fleabag.' "