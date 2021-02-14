 
 

Keith Urban Involved in Altercation After Nicole Kidman Was 'Swatted' at Sydney Opera House

The Australian country music singer accused an audience member at the Sydney Opera House of assaulting his actress wife after the man allegedly 'swatted' her.

  • Feb 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicole Kidman was allegedly "swatted" with a programme by a man at the opera who wanted her to sit down.

The 53-year-old actress was enjoying a night out at the opera in Sydney, Australia, with her husband Keith Urban last month (Jan21) to watch "The Merry Widow" when the alleged altercation took place.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Nicole and Keith - along with most of the audience - were giving a standing ovation at the end of the show when the man sat behind them asked them to sit down.

A source told the outlet, "Keith explained they were giving a standing ovation, a sign of appreciation for the show, and carried on clapping and standing."

The man is then alleged to have "swatted" Nicole with his programme before Keith then accused him of "assaulting his wife."

The source added, "At this point, allegedly, the gentleman swatted Academy award-winning Kidman with his programme, prompting Urban to accuse the man of assaulting his wife."

"The Undoing" star and Keith were then escorted out of the Opera House and security dealt with the man sitting behind them.

Officers from the Sydney City Police Area Command responded to the scene, and have since released a statement confirming the incident.

They said, "Police have been told a 53-year-old man and a 67-year-old man were both attending the entertainment centre when an argument broke out. Officers spoke to both men and no further action was taken."

