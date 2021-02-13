'RHOA' Star LaToya Ali Apologizes for Her Racist Rant on YouTube Video

Instagram Celebrity

The video in question, which is titled 'Story Time: The Time I Beat Up My Best Friend', sees the Bravo personality mocking her friend's physical features while calling her 'ghetto.'

Feb 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star LaToya Ali has responded to the backlash she's facing for her offensive remarks about her former friend in a now-deleted YouTube video. Writing on her social media account on Friday, February 12, the Canadian YouTuber issued an apology for the "triggering language" she used in the old clip.

"First and foremost I would like to apologize for the triggering language that I used in a video clip that resurfaced from 7 years ago," she said in a statement. "Despite the fact that my intent was not to cause harm or offend Black women, I did just that."

LaToya continued, "I am a proud black woman and I think all black women are valid and beautiful. I was ignorant to the fact that my words were perpetuating inherent biases and anti-blackness that we as black people deal with every day."

The Bravo personality, however, admitted that "ignorance is not an excuse." She shared that she's "learned and grown exponentially since then, particularly within the last year. Those words do not reflect the woman I am today, and again I am truly and sincerely apologetic for the hurt that I have caused."

The video in question, which was titled "Story Time: The Time I Beat Up My Best Friend", saw LaToya mocking her friend's physical features while calling her "ghetto." She said, "She has huge Donkey Kong lips. Y'all just close your eyes. Just Imagine a face with two pillowcases as lips."

The reality TV star went on to say while laughing, "Now open your eyes. She wore single braids and every time she would swing her hair, a braid would fall out. You see that braid that's just lingering around in your neighborhood, yea it's probably hers."

Internet users quickly slammed LaToya as one tweeted, "She uses her features to describe what makes her ghetto? White supremacist in light-skinned Black face." Another user chimed in, "I used to watch her when I was younger but never paid attention. I'm happy y'all are bringing this up and addressing the issue. I really do hope this video does not promote young black girls to hate their BEAUTIFUL black features."