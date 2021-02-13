 
 

Brandy Reunites With 'Cinderella' Co-Stars in Music Video for Medley of Film's Songs

Brandy Reunites With 'Cinderella' Co-Stars in Music Video for Medley of Film's Songs
Music

Choreographer Todrick Hall shares his excitement to have been able to work with the 'Have You Ever?' singer for the project that also features Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber and Bernadette Peters.

  • Feb 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brandy has teamed up with her "Cinderella" co-stars including Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber and Bernadette Peters on a music video for a medley of songs taken from the TV movie.

"Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella", which starred Brandy in the titular role and the late Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother, is set for release on Disney+ on Friday (February 12). And, ahead of its streaming premiere, Brandy and choreographer/singer Todrick Hall dropped the new video, which begins with them singing Impossible in his house, before Brandy has her princess moment in an iconic blue ballgown.

"In 1997 I saw 'Cinderella' starring Brandy and it changed my life! It is THE REASON why I started singing and dancing and pursuing Broadway, so when @brandy agreed to sing with me, my fairy tale dream came true. I am living proof that dreams really do come true!" Todrick tweeted alongside the video.

  See also...

The video, which also starred Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox, came as Brandy told Vulture magazine she's "working on" bringing a soundtrack for "Cinderella" - which never happened upon its original release - to life.

"I am working on that. I am definitely working on that. I keep hearing the talks about it," she smiled.

She also reflected on having the opportunity to sing alongside Whitney, who died in 2012, saying, "Oh my God, the singing in the studio was unbelievable. Like, we just have so many beautiful moments and it's actually captured. You can find it - our chemistry, us trying different melodies, trying different notes. We just were very open with each other and it was a collaborative effort. And then performing it in the actual film, like shooting with her - it was just so fun. I never could have believed that if you told me that when I was a kid."

You can share this post!

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Discuss Their Creative Partnership After Release of First Duet

Five-Time 'Jeopardy!' Winner Brayden Smith 'Unexpectedly' Dead at 24
Related Posts
Brandy and Monica Address Longtime Feud Ahead of 'Verzuz' Battle

Brandy and Monica Address Longtime Feud Ahead of 'Verzuz' Battle

Brandy: Unrequited Love Got Me Addicted to Being Asleep

Brandy: Unrequited Love Got Me Addicted to Being Asleep

Brandy Pitted Against Monica in Next 'Verzuz' Battle

Brandy Pitted Against Monica in Next 'Verzuz' Battle

Brandy Credits Daughter for Saving Her From Depression

Brandy Credits Daughter for Saving Her From Depression

Most Read
Tory Lanez Reacts to Being Called Out by Yung Bleu Over Remix
Music

Tory Lanez Reacts to Being Called Out by Yung Bleu Over Remix

Phoebe Bridgers Scoffs at Marilyn Manson's Label for Dropping Him Only After Public Shaming

Phoebe Bridgers Scoffs at Marilyn Manson's Label for Dropping Him Only After Public Shaming

Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z, Tina Turner, LL Cool J Among Nominees for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021

Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z, Tina Turner, LL Cool J Among Nominees for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021

Rebecca Black Celebrates 'Friday' 10th Anniversary by Releasing Its Remix and Futuristic Music Video

Rebecca Black Celebrates 'Friday' 10th Anniversary by Releasing Its Remix and Futuristic Music Video

Taylor Swift Remaking 'Fearless' and '1989' After Failing to Acquire Master Recordings

Taylor Swift Remaking 'Fearless' and '1989' After Failing to Acquire Master Recordings

Diplo Apologizes for Playing Morgan Wallen Song at Super Bowl After-Party

Diplo Apologizes for Playing Morgan Wallen Song at Super Bowl After-Party

Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone Hosting Watch Party for New Music Video

Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone Hosting Watch Party for New Music Video

Robin Thicke Lost Confidence in His Own Music as He 'Chased' Fame During Early Career

Robin Thicke Lost Confidence in His Own Music as He 'Chased' Fame During Early Career

Dwight Yoakam Sues Record Label in Attempt to Win Back Rights to Early Songs

Dwight Yoakam Sues Record Label in Attempt to Win Back Rights to Early Songs

Cardi B Stuns Jimmy Fallon With Real Meaning Behind 'Up' Lyrics

Cardi B Stuns Jimmy Fallon With Real Meaning Behind 'Up' Lyrics

Dave Grohl and Killer Mike Team Up With Quincy Jones to Lead Pandemic Support Group

Dave Grohl and Killer Mike Team Up With Quincy Jones to Lead Pandemic Support Group

Robin Thicke Insists He Had 'No Negative Intentions' When Making 'Rapey' Song 'Blurred Lines'

Robin Thicke Insists He Had 'No Negative Intentions' When Making 'Rapey' Song 'Blurred Lines'

Taylor Swift Feels 'Great Amount of Gratitude' as She Looks Back at Her Musical Evolution

Taylor Swift Feels 'Great Amount of Gratitude' as She Looks Back at Her Musical Evolution