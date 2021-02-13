 
 

Jessie Ware Confirms Collaboration With Kylie Minogue: It's Happening

Aside from teasing about her plan to hit the studio with the 'Spinning Around' singer, the 'Spotlight' hitmaker explains why she is working on a deluxe edition of 'What's Your Pleasure?'

  • Feb 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jessie Ware is working with Kylie Minogue after the pair "hit it off" over a fish dinner during a recording of the singer's podcast.

The "Spotlight" hitmaker and the Australian pop queen were both a part of the disco revival with their records "What's Your Pleasure?" and "DISCO", respectively, and now, Jessie, 36, has confirmed she and Kylie, 52, have started collaborating.

Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, she teased, "I'm working with her. It’s happening. Maybe we wouldn't have thought to work together if we hadn’t had made similar albums? We hit it off over a halibut. Christmas cards and everything!"

Kylie let slip she was planning to hit the studio with the "Remember Where You Are" hitmaker in December.

She spilled, "I've got to get in the studio with Jessie. That's happening which I am wildly excited about."

Meanwhile, after "What's Your Pleasure?" started riding up the Official U.K. chart again, Jessie is working on a deluxe edition of the record.

She said, "I had so many songs that didn't make the record... but that doesn't mean they're not good! I wrote maybe 40 or 50 songs. I know that my next record is not going to be the same as 'What's Your Pleasure?' so when I listened to them, it felt maddening that I had all these brilliant songs that I couldn't (originally) put on the record. They fit so well in this 'What's Your Pleasure?' world so it made sense to keep them for this rather than to make another record."

She continued, "So there's some songs that didn't make the record because I needed to tell the right story with 'What's Your Pleasure?' and now actually, weirdly, the deluxe has created this new story and the new songs work really well together which is exciting. I think that if my fans liked 'What's Your Pleasure?', this will keep them dancing a bit longer."

