 
 

Lucasfilm Fires 'Mandalorian' Star Gina Carano Following Backlash Over Controversial Post

The outspoken conservative actor and former mixed martial artist lands in hot water after comparing Republican to Jewish during the Holocaust in an Instagram post on Tuesday night.

  • Feb 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gina Carano's controversial post on Twitter has cost her a possible gig. After "The Mandalorian" actress landed in hot water for alluding that being a Republican today is like being Jewish during the Holocaust, Lucasfilm has released a statement announcing that it cut ties with Carano.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday, February 10. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Additionally, a source told The Hollywood Reporter that Lucasfilm has "been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw."

Carano received huge flak after the outspoken conservative actor and former mixed martial artist shared her controversial opinion in an Instagram post on Tuesday night, February 9, prompting the hashtag #FireGinaCarano to trend on Twitter. In a screenshot of shared by an Internet user, the 38-year-old actress, who plays Cara Dune on the Disney+ show, reposted a message that read, "Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi souldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the goverment first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews."

The quote continued, "How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"

Some people quickly slammed Carano for the post as one said, "As a jewish person, this is f***ing vile and unneecessary. Gina carano needs to be held accountable. the oppression my people have faced because of our religion and ethnicity is NOT the same as political disagreements."

This is not the first time for Carano to be under fire over her social media post. Back in September 2020, she was criticized after changing her Twitter bio to read "beep/bop/boop." Many believed that it was an offensive reference to preferred pronouns that social media users usually put in their profile pages. "They're mad cuz I won't put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives. After months of harassing me in every way. I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop I'm not against trans lives at all," she wrote on the blue bird at the time.

