 
 

Dave Grohl and Killer Mike Team Up With Quincy Jones to Lead Pandemic Support Group

WENN/Kyle Blair
The Foo Fighters founder and the Run The Jewels rapper have been added to the advisory board of National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) that support artists hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

  • Feb 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dave Grohl, Run The Jewels rapper Killer Mike, and Quincy Jones have joined forces to lead a new advisory board to help support U.S. artists hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Independent Venue Association's leaders will share knowledge and expertise to help members navigate through the remainder of the pandemic.

NIVA formed in March, 2020, shortly after the coronavirus crisis shuttered venues and forced the cancellation of concerts and festivals.

"When the pandemic first hit it was clear the independent live music community would need to come together and rally for relief," Boris Patronoff, Chair of the NIVA Advisory Board, said in a statement. "Doing just that, a dedicated group of promoters set out to form NIVA and we proudly stepped up to support them. The accomplishments to date have been remarkable and I’m thrilled to serve what I believe will be an important organization for years to come."

Over 800 venues have since banded together to join the coalition, which has spearheaded the #SaveOurStages campaign.

In other news, Dave addressed Foo Fighters Grohl being nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fam during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show". "I thought maybe if I give someone a cassette and they think it's a band, then they'll be surprised when they find out that it's just one person, and that it was me," he said. "And, you know, coming out of Nirvana, it was like, I didn't want to say, 'Hey! I've got a solo project,' so I called it Foo Fighters."

