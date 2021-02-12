WNBC Reporter Katherine Creag Mourned After Unexpected Death at 47

NBC Celebrity

In a statement about her sudden passing, the network notes that the beloved member of 'Today in New York' had not been ill and was working until February 10 morning.

Feb 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - WNBC has lost one of its beloved family members. On Thursday, February 11, the network announced the unexpected passing of its "Today in New York" reporter Katherine Creag, and heartfelt tributes to the 47-year-old journalist, who was known for her distinctive voice and hearty laugh, have since poured in.

Among those mourning the lost are Senator Chuck Schumer and Mayor Bill de Blasio. Both turned to their respective Twitter account to share condolences with Schumer writing, "My heartfelt condolences to the @NBCNewYork team and the family and friends of reporter Katherine Creag. Kat was a beloved and hard-working NYC reporter with an infectious laugh. She will be greatly missed."

Meanwhile, de Blasio remembered Creag's dedication in his tribute. "Katherine Creag was dedicated to connecting with New Yorkers and sharing their stories," he tweeted. "She worked tirelessly for our city. @NYCFirstLady and I send our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the @NBCNewYork community."

Senator Chuck Schumer and Mayor Bill de Blasio sent condolences to Katherine Creag's family.

Fellow journalists have also shared their devastation. NBC3 Anchor Matt Mulcahy tweeted, "What a loss! Katherine Creag beamed with light every day. I can picture her greeting to my wife and I 'Hello Mulcahys!!' So sweet. Award winning in every way." CNN's Shimon Prokupecz posted, "Thinking of her lovely family and my former colleagues this morning. She was the most cheery and just happy person."

Matt Mulcahy and Shimon Prokupecz remembered Katherine Creag

WPIX reporter Kirstin Cole additionally mourned, "Kat we love you and cannot believe you've left us.The morning news teams in NYC are a close bunch of middle-of-the-night risers." She continued to note on Creag's notable attributes, "You are the kindest and most loving mother and human. I will hold your smile in my heart always."

Kirstin Cole expressed devastation over Katherine Creag's sudden passing

Creag passed away on Wednesday night, February 10. An official statement from WNBC revealed that the Filipino-American reporter, who joined the network in 2011, was still working until Wednesday morning. It was further noted that she had not been ill. She left behind her husband of 14 years, Bill Gafner, and three children.

In an email to the staff, WNBC's vice president of news, Amy Morris, stated, "For ten years Kat was one of our cornerstones, always willing to help in any situation, whether it was a colleague in need or a shift that needed to be covered." Amy added that Creag "was thoughtful, funny and relentless. And even on the toughest days she was a bright light, quick with a kind word and a smile."

President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York, Eric Lerner, has also issued a statement over the loss. "This is a very difficult day for our station. 'Kat Creag was a beloved member of the WNBC news team and a great friend to so many. She loved her viewers and the city she so ably served. We are heartbroken and will miss her," he said. "Our thoughts are with her family at this time."

NBC News 4 co-host Adam Kuperstein shared the devastating news on air Thursday. "We here at News 4 are devastated and heartbroken today because we suddenly lost our beloved reporter Katherne Creag just last night," he shared. "Everyone around here lovingly called her Kat. She was a tough New York reporter, as solid a journalist as you could find - up for anything, and just never took herself too seriously."