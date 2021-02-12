 
 

Alice Cooper Goes Public With His Covid-19 Vaccination

Alice Cooper Goes Public With His Covid-19 Vaccination
WENN
Celebrity

The 'School's Out' rocker and wife Sheryl announce they have received Covid vaccination as they urge fans to follow their example and promise the injection is 'painless.'

  • Feb 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rocker Alice Cooper has had his COVID-19 jab.

The Poison hitmaker, 73, has revealed he and his wife, Sheryl, 64, have both previously had coronavirus, and he's urged everyone to have their vaccine when their time comes.

The couple had their jab at an immunisation centre in Phoenix, Arizona, set up by non-profit organisation, Team Rubicon, that utilises the skills of military veterans to "serve communities and to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises."

In a video shared on Team Rubicon's Twitter page just after having a dose of the vaccine, the "School's Out" rocker said, "We already had COVID but we're getting vaccinated anyway."

  See also...

"Everyone out here has been really nice and you don't feel like you're in danger of anything. So come on out. If you haven't been vaccinated, come on out."

His dancer spouse, Sheryl, added that it was "painless."

Alice Cooper is the latest celebrity to encourage public to get vaccination amid fears of side effects while the pandemic continues.

Tyler Perry and Spike Lee also urged their fans to receive injection. They focused on African-Americans as many people in the community were reluctant to sign up for the vaccination because of the history of medicine and science that used black people.

"I understand that," Lee said. "(But) this thing, this coronavirus, is not a hoax and not a game and is devastating our brown and black communities. It is killing black and brown people two and three times more than any other population. So, I was just trying to reach out and encourage people to do their own research - not on social media - and make their own decisions."

You can share this post!

Spike Lee Pleads With African-Americans to Get Covid-19 Vaccination

Taylor Swift Remaking 'Fearless' and '1989' After Failing to Acquire Master Recordings
Related Posts
Alice Cooper Calls on Fans to Join Him for Interactive Halloween Event

Alice Cooper Calls on Fans to Join Him for Interactive Halloween Event

Alice Cooper Says 'Don't Give Up' in Lockdown Single

Alice Cooper Says 'Don't Give Up' in Lockdown Single

Alice Cooper to Lend Voice to Disney's 'Mickey and the Roadster Racers'

Alice Cooper to Lend Voice to Disney's 'Mickey and the Roadster Racers'

Alice Cooper Sets Record Straight on 'Death Pact' With Wife Statement

Alice Cooper Sets Record Straight on 'Death Pact' With Wife Statement

Most Read
NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination
Celebrity

NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

Lauren London Reportedly Pregnant Less Than 2 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Lauren London Reportedly Pregnant Less Than 2 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Priyanka Chopra 'Devastated and Hopeless' Following Her Botched Nose Surgery

Priyanka Chopra 'Devastated and Hopeless' Following Her Botched Nose Surgery

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Lauren London Calls BS on Pregnancy Rumors

Lauren London Calls BS on Pregnancy Rumors

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Female Rapper Arrested in Murder of Beyonce's Cousin

Female Rapper Arrested in Murder of Beyonce's Cousin

TikTok Star Dazharia Shaffer Dies by Suicide at 18 After Sharing Her 'Last Post'

TikTok Star Dazharia Shaffer Dies by Suicide at 18 After Sharing Her 'Last Post'

Anna Kendrick Accused of 'Nasty' Behaviors

Anna Kendrick Accused of 'Nasty' Behaviors

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Seeking to Have Alleged Mistresses Sit for Depositions Amid Divorce

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Seeking to Have Alleged Mistresses Sit for Depositions Amid Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win

Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win