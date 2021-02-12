Alice Cooper Goes Public With His Covid-19 Vaccination

WENN Celebrity

The 'School's Out' rocker and wife Sheryl announce they have received Covid vaccination as they urge fans to follow their example and promise the injection is 'painless.'

AceShowbiz - Rocker Alice Cooper has had his COVID-19 jab.

The Poison hitmaker, 73, has revealed he and his wife, Sheryl, 64, have both previously had coronavirus, and he's urged everyone to have their vaccine when their time comes.

The couple had their jab at an immunisation centre in Phoenix, Arizona, set up by non-profit organisation, Team Rubicon, that utilises the skills of military veterans to "serve communities and to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises."

In a video shared on Team Rubicon's Twitter page just after having a dose of the vaccine, the "School's Out" rocker said, "We already had COVID but we're getting vaccinated anyway."

"Everyone out here has been really nice and you don't feel like you're in danger of anything. So come on out. If you haven't been vaccinated, come on out."

His dancer spouse, Sheryl, added that it was "painless."

Alice Cooper is the latest celebrity to encourage public to get vaccination amid fears of side effects while the pandemic continues.

Tyler Perry and Spike Lee also urged their fans to receive injection. They focused on African-Americans as many people in the community were reluctant to sign up for the vaccination because of the history of medicine and science that used black people.

"I understand that," Lee said. "(But) this thing, this coronavirus, is not a hoax and not a game and is devastating our brown and black communities. It is killing black and brown people two and three times more than any other population. So, I was just trying to reach out and encourage people to do their own research - not on social media - and make their own decisions."