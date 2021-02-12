Taylor Swift Remaking 'Fearless' and '1989' After Failing to Acquire Master Recordings

Instagram Music

The 'Evermore' singer is gearing up for the release of 'Fearless: Taylor's Version' and planning to follow it up later with an upgraded version of her fifth album '1989'.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift's "Fearless" will be the first album to be re-recorded by the artist after six of her original master recordings were sold along with her former record label Big Machine Group.

The singer announced, on "Good Morning America (GMA)" on Thursday (11Feb21), her sophomore album from 2008 - renamed "Fearless: Taylor's Version", will be the first in a series of full-album remakes she vowed to do over after failing to acquire her master recordings, which were initially bought by Scooter Braun, sparking a bitter row between the music icon and the mogul. It will include six never-before-heard tracks.

A single, "Love Story", will be released on Thursday at midnight, mirroring the lead single from the '08 version of the album.

"I have now finished re-recording all of Fearless which will be coming out soon," Taylor said on "GMA". "My version of Fearless will have 26 songs on it, because I've decided to add songs from the vault, which are songs that almost made the 'Fearless album, but I've now gone back and recorded those so that everyone will be able to hear not only songs that made the album but the songs that almost made it. The full picture."



As well as appearing on GMA, the singer also updated fans about the new release on her social media.

"I've spoken a lot about why I'm remaking my first six albums, but the way I've chosen to do this will hopefully illuminate where I'm coming from," Taylor wrote in her social media message. "Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really knows that body of work. For example, only I know which songs I wrote that almost made the 'Fearless' album. Songs I absolutely adored, but were held back for different reasons (don't want too many breakup songs, don't want too many down tempo songs, can't fit that many songs on a physical CD)."

She continued, "Those reasons seem unnecessary now. I've decided I want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my 'Fearless' album. That's why I've chosen to include 6 never before released songs on my version of this album, written when I was between the ages of 16 and 18. These were the ones it killed me to leave behind."

Although Taylor didn't share a release date for the project, fans quickly picked up on the fact that capitalised letters in her social media message spell out an APRIL NINTH release date for the full album.

"Fearless", which marked the beginning of her crossover from country to pop, won the "Bad Blood" star her first Grammy Award for album of the year, a feat she later repeated with "1989" - which, she will also remake.

The album is also the only album in her catalogue to be certified diamond by The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for shipments of more than 10 million units in the U.S.