 
 

Phoebe Bridgers Scoffs at Marilyn Manson's Label for Dropping Him Only After Public Shaming

Phoebe Bridgers Scoffs at Marilyn Manson's Label for Dropping Him Only After Public Shaming
Instagram/WENN
Music

The Grammy-nominated musician says Manson's label should have dropped him a long time ago since his bad behaviors were an open secret in the entertainment industry.

  • Feb 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Phoebe Bridgers has slammed Marilyn Manson's record label for only dropping the singer after abuse allegations against him were made public.

The "Kyoto" star, who admitted that she stopped being a fan of the hitmaker after visiting his home and seeing his "rape room," alleged in several tweets that Manson's behaviour was overlooked by his label, band, and management.

And in an interview with CNN, Bridgers slammed Manson's label Loma Vista for waiting to cut ties with the "Rock Is Dead" singer until after Evan Rachel Wood and three other women went public with their allegations of abuse against him.

  See also...

"I think it's very funny that Marilyn Manson's label decided to drop him right when the story went public, and people have just known about it for so long. I find that very annoying. I think it's a lot of performative activism, basically," she sighed.

"I think people should take more responsibility internally. It doesn't matter how many people know about it. You should look into things like you're the FBI. But when people make people money it's really hard - I know - it's really hard to walk away from that. But I think more people should."

The scandal has cost Manson a record deal and two TV roles.

He has issued a statement denying the abuse allegations against him, writing on Instagram, "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

You can share this post!

Abigail Breslin Asks Fans for Prayers as Dad Is on Ventilator Due to Covid-19

Kevin Hart's Personal Shopper Arrested for Stealing Nearly $1.2 Million From Him
Related Posts
Phoebe Bridgers Says Marilyn Manson Has 'Rape Room' in His House Amid Abuse Allegations

Phoebe Bridgers Says Marilyn Manson Has 'Rape Room' in His House Amid Abuse Allegations

Phoebe Bridgers Can't Wait to Move Out of Small Apartment to Escape Angry Neighbors

Phoebe Bridgers Can't Wait to Move Out of Small Apartment to Escape Angry Neighbors

Phoebe Bridgers Reveals How She Copes During Covid-19 Pandemic

Phoebe Bridgers Reveals How She Copes During Covid-19 Pandemic

Phoebe Bridgers Recruits Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Mescal for 'Savior Complex' Music Video

Phoebe Bridgers Recruits Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Mescal for 'Savior Complex' Music Video

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Covers Mazzy Star's 'Fade Into You' to Kick Off Big Concert for Small Business
Music

Miley Cyrus Covers Mazzy Star's 'Fade Into You' to Kick Off Big Concert for Small Business

Katy Perry Bedridden When New Album Came Out Last Year

Katy Perry Bedridden When New Album Came Out Last Year

Miley Cyrus Tearing Up During 'Wrecking Ball' Performance: My Heart Gets Broken a Lot

Miley Cyrus Tearing Up During 'Wrecking Ball' Performance: My Heart Gets Broken a Lot

Miranda Lambert Assures Safety of Newly-Announced Texas Concerts

Miranda Lambert Assures Safety of Newly-Announced Texas Concerts

Jim Jones Recalls Wanting to Beat Lil Wayne Up Over Stolen Hook

Jim Jones Recalls Wanting to Beat Lil Wayne Up Over Stolen Hook

Westlife Leaves Record Label as They Announce New Album

Westlife Leaves Record Label as They Announce New Album

Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle's Collaboration Previewed in 'Judas and the Black Messiah' Trailer

Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle's Collaboration Previewed in 'Judas and the Black Messiah' Trailer

Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z, Tina Turner, LL Cool J Among Nominees for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021

Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z, Tina Turner, LL Cool J Among Nominees for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021

Rebecca Black Celebrates 'Friday' 10th Anniversary by Releasing Its Remix and Futuristic Music Video

Rebecca Black Celebrates 'Friday' 10th Anniversary by Releasing Its Remix and Futuristic Music Video

Phoebe Bridgers Scoffs at Marilyn Manson's Label for Dropping Him Only After Public Shaming

Phoebe Bridgers Scoffs at Marilyn Manson's Label for Dropping Him Only After Public Shaming