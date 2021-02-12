 
 

Kevin Hart's Personal Shopper Arrested for Stealing Nearly $1.2 Million From Him

The man who once worked as a personal shopper for the 'Jumanji: The Next Level' actor has been taken into police custody for allegedly stealing from the actor.

AceShowbiz - Kevin Hart's former personal shopper was arrested on Wednesday (10Feb21), after allegedly defrauding the actor out of nearly $1.2 million (£870,000).

Dylan Syer - who was hired by Hart in 2015 - was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court, New York, on charges including grand larceny, first and second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the first and second degree and identity theft in the first degree after apparently using Hart's credit cards to help fund his lavish lifestyle.

According to Queens County D.A. Melina Katz, Syer initially started small with authorised purchases for the actor, before he is said to have used Hart's cards to put money in his personal accounts. He then apparently used the funds to buy items such as Louis Vuitton bags, Patek Philippe, and a Sam Friedman painting, which he then had sent by FedEx to his home and business.

"The investigation revealed that the defendant used his business's credit card processing account to make unauthorised charges on Mr. Hart's credit card. Once those credit card charges were processed by Syer's bank, the proceeds poured into Syer's checking account," the D.A. said.

Following Syer's arrest on Wednesday, investigators searched his home, and are said to have discovered around $250,000 (£180,000) worth of money and other items.

Syer is due back in court on 17 February. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

Kevin Hart himself is also hit with a lawsuit recently. He was accused of bailing on a 2018 party appearance.

