Abigail Breslin Asks Fans for Prayers as Dad Is on Ventilator Due to Covid-19

WENN Celebrity

The 'Little Miss Sunshine' actress reveals to her online devotees that her father has been placed on ventilator in a hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Feb 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Abigail Breslin's father has been placed on a ventilator amid his battle with Covid-19.

The "Little Miss Sunshine" star took to her Twitter page to inform fans of her parent's illness, and explained the situation had quickly become incredibly concerning.

"Hi guys. Unfortunately this post isn't one I ever thought I would have to make," she wrote on Wednesday (10Feb21). "I'm asking for prayers and positivity sent this way for my daddy, Michael who tested positive for Covid-19 and this morning had to be placed on a ventilator."

"We are continuing to stay positive and know he's under great care. I'm extremely thankful for the nurses and doctors who are working hard to make sure he fights this virus. I have faith that things will turn around at any moment, but in the meantime, please continue to wear your masks and follow COVID protocol. Thank you - Abbie."

As her followers bombarded her with prayers and well wishes, Abigail returned to Twitter in the early hours of Thursday to write, "All I can say is this: Covid is never more real until you've experienced it firsthand or through a loved one. It's unpredictable and relentless. My dad has been incredible careful and hasn't left home since it began except for doctors appointments. Plz be safe. PLEASE (sic)."

Her fans and celebrity friends were quick to send love and support for her family on the social media. They included Sarah Hyland and Debra Messing.

Messing wrote, "Oh Abbie! I am praying for him and for all of you. I can't imagine how scary it is and painful not being able to visit him. I'm sending you and him all love and healing."