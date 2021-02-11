Brian McKnight Blasted by His Son

Instagram Celebrity

In a social media post, Brian McKnight Jr., who follows the footsteps of his father to be a singer, tells fans of the Grammy-nominated artist to stop having blind faith on his father.

AceShowbiz - Brian McKnight's son is coming at him on social media. Brian McKnight Jr., the eldest child of the singer, has aired out his displease with his famous father and his father's fans, who keep defending the singing legend despite their family issue.

"When it comes to my father. The proof is in the budding," Brian Jr. posted on Wednesday, February 10, without detailing what caused the beef between him and his father. Telling people to stop having blind faith on the "Love Is" singer, he added, "If there are still people out there wasting their breath putting us down for speaking our truth, challenge them to question how they think they know our father better than us? Lol you know his body of work; we came from his actual nuts."

Brian Jr. claimed he used to defend his family from haters, but now he's decided to ignore people's comments. "Back in the day I'd say, come for my family, I'll end you. These days, I pay no attention to the negativity, and ignorance from people who are merely fans, using their own, narrowed view of life as a foundation for their ill drawn conclusions," he continued, before sending "all love, in hopes that's healing comes on all sides." He concluded the post with, "If last year showed us anything, there's so much to life. Back to the music."

As Brian Jr., whom the 53-year-old star shares with his ex-wife Julie McKnight, didn't provide info on his family issue, fans started speculating what caused him to be bitter with his father. "his boys were pissed because he cut them off financially," one person claimed.

Another commenter said, "the son is raising his real daughter while he raises his wife's daughter," while another argued that "it's about the things his father said in a recent interview." Someone else claimed Brian recently said "his first marriage was forced and he didn't want kids back then," which might have hurt his eldest child.

Some others, however, blamed the kids instead. "Brian McKnight cut his oldest kids off and told them they have to get jobs years ago. Bought them their last car and paid their rent for another full year so they can get on their feet....still choose to show no interest in being financial independent," one of them slammed Brian's children. "He spoke on this a while ago...they were well into their 20's maybe pushing 30 when this transpired. So....It seems they were upset he left them 'destitute.' It all seemed like rich people's problems to me...couldn't relate."

This isn't the first time Brian Jr. publicly blasted his father. Back in 2019, he accused the "Back at One" hitmaker of abandoning his children and his grandchildren. "I can't imagine abandoning my children man. Its hard not to imagine the psyche of a man who can truly just turn his back on his actual sons, on his actual blood, and creations. It's mind boggling to me," he wrote in an Instagram post, which has since been deleted. "I don't think there is any situation that merits the way my father has chosen to treat my brother, my sisters, and his grandchildren, one of which being his first born's, first born son, who also bares our name."

He continued, "It breaks my heart, but not for myself, specifically for my siblings, and my children. They don't deserve this at all, not open bit. And I'm not letting s**t slide, not for one second. I've tried my best to take the high road, and be the bigger man, and all that positive s**t, but there is a much bigger issue here, when it comes to black fathers, especially in entertainment that need to be addressed."

His sister Briana supported his claims as writing on her own Instagram page, " 'Daddy's little girl' was never really a thing for me. Nobody understands what I've been through except for my siblings. Believe it or not, I'm not always the person I seem to be. I'm not always happy and most of the time I'm battling my own demons just like everyone else. I grew up thinking that the things that happened to me and my dad's relationship was my fault."

Brian is now married to Dr. Leilani Malia Mendoza, whom he wed in December 2017. They have no children together.