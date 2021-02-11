 
 

Soccer Star Jerome Boateng's Model Ex-Girlfried Found Dead a Week After Their Split

The Bayern Munich defender, who confirmed their split on his Instagram account on February 2, reportedly asked to leave the Club World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday in the wake of her ex's death.

AceShowbiz - Jerome Boateng's ex-girlfriend was found dead in her apartment earlier this week. According to German outlet Bild, police found Kasia Lenhardt lifeless in an apparent suicide in Berlin's Charlottenburg section Tuesday night, February 9.

"Yesterday at around 8:30 p.m. there was a police operation in Charlottenburg on suspicion of suicide. A lifeless person was found in the home. There are no indications of third-party negligence," police told the German outlet on Wednesday. More details about the circumstances of her death have yet to be revealed. The 25-year-old was survived by a son named Noah, who is from a previous relationship that ended three years ago.

According to Mirror, Jerome, who was part of the World Cup-winning Germany National Football Team in 2014, asked to leave the Club World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday in the wake of her ex's death. ESPN further reported that coach Hansi Flick announced that the Bayern Munich defender returned to Germany and would skip Thursday's final against the Mexico's Tigres UANL.

"This has stunned us," Flick shared with reporters during a virtual press conference, ESPN reported. "Jerome came to me and asked me to return home. After a negative [COVID-19] test he will return home and not be available until further notice."

Kasia rose to fame after she appeared on "Germany's Next Top Model" in 2012. She started dating Jermore more than a year ago. However, he confirmed that he and the model had called it quits in a now-deleted Instagram post on February 2. "We will go our separate ways from now on. That is regrettable, but for my family and for me it is the only right one," so the athlete reportedly wrote on the post. "I had to take this step and draw a line. I apologise to everyone I've hurt especially with my ex-girlfriend Rebecca and our children."

Concluding the post, Jerome said, "I am disappointed in myself too. A man has to take responsibility and act in the interests of his family and I'm doing it now. I wish Kasia all the best."

