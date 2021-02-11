Kourtney Kardashian Gets Playful With Travis Barker During PDA-Filled Date Night

Instagram/WENN/DJDM Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and her rumored boyfriend sit across from each other during the cozy dinner as they play a cheeky game of thumb wars.

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian seemed to have gotten more and more smitten with Travis Barker. More than two weeks after reports of her dating the Blink-182 drummer made media headlines, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was seen getting playful with him during a PDA-filled date night.

On Tuesday, February 9, the 41-year-old reality star and her rumored beau were filmed having dinner together at Japanese restaurant named Matsuhisa in Los Angeles. In a clip obtained by E! News, the pair could be seen sitting across from each other during the meal, and playing a cheeky game of thumb wars.

The footage further displayed the rumored lovebirds leaving the restaurant with the musician driving away in his black luxury car. For the outing, they opted to go with matching black leather jackets. The 45-year-old rocker, in the meantime, completed his look with a matching beanie.

Offering details of Kourtney and Travis' date, an eyewitness told the outlet, "They seemed completely taken with one another as if they were the only two people in the world." The onlooker added, "They seem very connected, very close. Travis took her hand and they giggled as they started having a little thumb war with one another."

"It was playful and sweet. They were talking constantly and very engaged in one another," the so-called eyewitness went on explaining. "It seems like such a natural fit, being that they have been friends for so long. There was no awkwardness."

Kourtney and Travis were romantically linked to each other after he was seen leaving comments on several of her Instagram posts. On January 21, the father of two sent out a rose emoji on his new flame's mirror selfie. He also gave away a mermaid emoji in the TV personality's post that saw her walking into the ocean. In the caption of the image, she penned, "sweet, sweet fate."

The duo added more fuel to their dating speculations two days later. At that time, they took to their respective Instagram Story page to upload photos of poolside views that were believed to have been taken at Kris Jenner's home in Palm Springs, California.

Kourtney and Travis have yet to confirm the romance rumors. However, they were claimed to "have been dating for about a month or two." A source additionally told PEOPLE, "They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic. He has liked her for a while."