 
 

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Playful With Travis Barker During PDA-Filled Date Night

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Playful With Travis Barker During PDA-Filled Date Night
Instagram/WENN/DJDM
Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and her rumored boyfriend sit across from each other during the cozy dinner as they play a cheeky game of thumb wars.

  • Feb 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian seemed to have gotten more and more smitten with Travis Barker. More than two weeks after reports of her dating the Blink-182 drummer made media headlines, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was seen getting playful with him during a PDA-filled date night.

On Tuesday, February 9, the 41-year-old reality star and her rumored beau were filmed having dinner together at Japanese restaurant named Matsuhisa in Los Angeles. In a clip obtained by E! News, the pair could be seen sitting across from each other during the meal, and playing a cheeky game of thumb wars.

The footage further displayed the rumored lovebirds leaving the restaurant with the musician driving away in his black luxury car. For the outing, they opted to go with matching black leather jackets. The 45-year-old rocker, in the meantime, completed his look with a matching beanie.

Offering details of Kourtney and Travis' date, an eyewitness told the outlet, "They seemed completely taken with one another as if they were the only two people in the world." The onlooker added, "They seem very connected, very close. Travis took her hand and they giggled as they started having a little thumb war with one another."

  See also...

"It was playful and sweet. They were talking constantly and very engaged in one another," the so-called eyewitness went on explaining. "It seems like such a natural fit, being that they have been friends for so long. There was no awkwardness."

Kourtney and Travis were romantically linked to each other after he was seen leaving comments on several of her Instagram posts. On January 21, the father of two sent out a rose emoji on his new flame's mirror selfie. He also gave away a mermaid emoji in the TV personality's post that saw her walking into the ocean. In the caption of the image, she penned, "sweet, sweet fate."

The duo added more fuel to their dating speculations two days later. At that time, they took to their respective Instagram Story page to upload photos of poolside views that were believed to have been taken at Kris Jenner's home in Palm Springs, California.

Kourtney and Travis have yet to confirm the romance rumors. However, they were claimed to "have been dating for about a month or two." A source additionally told PEOPLE, "They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic. He has liked her for a while."

You can share this post!

Morgan Wallen Accepts 'Penalties' for Racial Slur Scandal, Asks Fans Not to 'Downplay' His Mistake

Soccer Star Jerome Boateng's Model Ex-Girlfried Found Dead a Week After Their Split
Related Posts
Kourtney Kardashian Admires Boyfriend Travis Barker's Throwback Performance Video

Kourtney Kardashian Admires Boyfriend Travis Barker's Throwback Performance Video

Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two

Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two

Kourtney Kardashian Hilariously Responds to Pregnancy Rumors After Posting Bikini Pic

Kourtney Kardashian Hilariously Responds to Pregnancy Rumors After Posting Bikini Pic

Kourtney Kardashian's Youngest Shows Off Rap Skills With Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' Cover

Kourtney Kardashian's Youngest Shows Off Rap Skills With Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' Cover

Most Read
NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination
Celebrity

NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

Lauren London Reportedly Pregnant Less Than 2 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Lauren London Reportedly Pregnant Less Than 2 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Priyanka Chopra 'Devastated and Hopeless' Following Her Botched Nose Surgery

Priyanka Chopra 'Devastated and Hopeless' Following Her Botched Nose Surgery

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Lauren London Calls BS on Pregnancy Rumors

Lauren London Calls BS on Pregnancy Rumors

Female Rapper Arrested in Murder of Beyonce's Cousin

Female Rapper Arrested in Murder of Beyonce's Cousin

Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win

Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win

Kylie Jenner Called Out Over 'Insulting' Post of Stormi's Expensive Sneaker Collection

Kylie Jenner Called Out Over 'Insulting' Post of Stormi's Expensive Sneaker Collection