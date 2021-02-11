'Married at First Sight': Chris Shows Remorse After Telling Paige That His Ex-Fiancee Is Pregnant

Lifetime TV

Meanwhile, the bombshell revelation only further earns the Chicago native backlash from fans who start to think that the business owner only does the Lifetime reality TV show for money.

AceShowbiz - Paige Banks faces another obstacle in her relationship with husband Chris Williams. In a clip for a new episode of "Married at First Sight" season 12, Chris dropped another bombshell revelation about his past relationship with his ex-fiancee Mercedes Myrick.

In the new video, which was obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Chris told Paige that his ex is six weeks along in her pregnancy. "I owe you an apology for probably the roughest first week to a relationship you probably ever had," Chris said while looking distressed. "You got two big hits, day after the wedding and today. You deserve way better than what was dished out to you, and me as a husband, I want to work stuff out, but I want to hear from you and hear what you have to say."

In confessional, Paige understandbly was seen struggling to process the heartbreaking news. "It was heavy on me, very heavy," Paige shared. "I'm still trying to figure out what I want to do at this point, and I don't know."

While Chris seemed to be adamant about fixing things with Paige, it remained to be seen if the latter shared the same feelings. "If today was decision day, what would you say?" Chris carefully asked to a pensive Paige.

The mess eventually further earned Chris some backlash from viewers who started to think that the business owner only did the Lifetime reality TV show for money. Fans started to see him in a bad light after he slept with Paige on their wedding day despite telling the producers that he wasn't "100% attracted" to her and the new revelation seemingly only convinced them that he was a walking red flag.

"Speaking as a lawyer, anybody can file Articles of Incorporation or Articles of Organization for a proposed business by paying a small fee to the Secretary of State ($100 to $110)," a fan commented on the Chicago native, who started three more companies after being evicted last year. Another fan said, "He has to be broke with the way he spends. I don't care how much money he makes. His whole outlook on life tells me that he probably has very little in savings, and would be in serious trouble if the money stopped coming in."