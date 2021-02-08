 
 

Bruce Springsteen Pays Tribute to Middle America in First Super Bowl Ad for Jeep

Bruce Springsteen Pays Tribute to Middle America in First Super Bowl Ad for Jeep
Celebrity

About The Boss' partnership with the vehicle brand for the commercial, manager Jon Landau claims that the goal was to 'do something surprising, relevant, immediate and artful.'

  • Feb 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bruce Springsteen has teamed up with Jeep bosses for his first Super Bowl commercial.

The rocker's new two-minute ad, titled "The Middle", debuted on the vehicle brand's social media platforms just after midnight on Sunday, February 7 and will air during the big game on Sunday evening.

In it, the Boss pays tribute to those living in the heart of America, stating, "There's a chapel in Kansas standing on the exact centre of the lower 48 (states). It never closes. All are more than welcome to come and meet here in The Middle."

"It's no secret the middle has been a hard place to get to lately... between our freedom and our fear."

Talking about Springsteen's role in the Jeep ad, dedicated to "the reunited United States", the rock star's manager Jon Landau says, "Olivier Francois (the global chief marketing officer for Jeep parent Stellantis) and I have been discussing ideas for the last 10 years and when he showed us the outline for The Middle, our immediate reaction was, 'Let's do it'."

"Our goal was to do something surprising, relevant, immediate and artful. I believe that's just what Bruce has done with The Middle."

  See also...

The ad features images of Bruce and places in the heartland of America, including the Kansas chapel.

Springsteen is one of many stars who will appear in Super Bowl ads today - Cardi B has joined "Wayne's World" stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey for a Postmates commercial, Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis team up with Shaggy for a Cheetos promo, and Winona Ryder revisits her Edward Scissorhands role of Kim in a new Cadillac clip, featuring Timothee Chalamet as her sharp-fingered son, Edgar Scissorhands.

In the quirky commercial, Edgar's mum buys him a hands-free Cadillac to cheer him up after he's banned from riding the bus to work.

Winona, who played opposite ex-lover Johnny Depp in the original film, tells Variety it was great fun working with Timothee and she liked the fact the ad promoted an electric car.

"It was pretty surreal to have Timothee play my son, Edgar. Timothee is an incredible guy - so talented and sweet. I felt a pretty instant bond with him."

You can share this post!

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

Rag'n'Bone Man on Refusal to Release 'Talking to Myself' as Single: No One Needs That Much Misery
Related Posts
Bruce Springsteen and John Legend to Take Part in Clive Davis' Virtual Pre-Grammy Party

Bruce Springsteen and John Legend to Take Part in Clive Davis' Virtual Pre-Grammy Party

Bruce Springsteen Kicks Off Presidential Inauguration TV Special With Moving Performance

Bruce Springsteen Kicks Off Presidential Inauguration TV Special With Moving Performance

Bruce Springsteen Confesses to Using Guitar Gift From Fan to Work on 'Letter to You'

Bruce Springsteen Confesses to Using Guitar Gift From Fan to Work on 'Letter to You'

Bruce Springsteen Voices Outrage Over Donald Trump's Refusal to Wear Coronavirus Mask

Bruce Springsteen Voices Outrage Over Donald Trump's Refusal to Wear Coronavirus Mask

Most Read
Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos
Celebrity

Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos

Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs

Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs

Lidia Franco Apologizes After Suggesting Co-Star Adam Driver Physically Attacked Her on Movie Set

Lidia Franco Apologizes After Suggesting Co-Star Adam Driver Physically Attacked Her on Movie Set

One of T.I. and Tiny's Accusers Has Hired Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom

One of T.I. and Tiny's Accusers Has Hired Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom

Lil Uzi Vert Claims He Could Die After Sharing Bleeding Pic Due to His Forehead Diamond

Lil Uzi Vert Claims He Could Die After Sharing Bleeding Pic Due to His Forehead Diamond

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

Kodak Black Shows Slimmed-Down Figure in First Post-Prison Photo

Kodak Black Shows Slimmed-Down Figure in First Post-Prison Photo

Miranda Lambert and Husband Involved in Terrifying Hit and Run Accident

Miranda Lambert and Husband Involved in Terrifying Hit and Run Accident

Dave Grohl's Family Desperate to Stay Away From Him During Pandemic

Dave Grohl's Family Desperate to Stay Away From Him During Pandemic

Karrueche Tran Shows Off Cheerful Appearance Amid Rumors of Victor Cruz Split

Karrueche Tran Shows Off Cheerful Appearance Amid Rumors of Victor Cruz Split

Sharon Osbourne Insists Marilyn Manson Has Always Been Respectful Towards Her

Sharon Osbourne Insists Marilyn Manson Has Always Been Respectful Towards Her

Noah Cyrus Shows Off Her Butt in Barely-There Bikini

Noah Cyrus Shows Off Her Butt in Barely-There Bikini

Boosie Badazz Refuses to Snitch on His Shooter

Boosie Badazz Refuses to Snitch on His Shooter