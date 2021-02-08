Bruce Springsteen Pays Tribute to Middle America in First Super Bowl Ad for Jeep

Celebrity

About The Boss' partnership with the vehicle brand for the commercial, manager Jon Landau claims that the goal was to 'do something surprising, relevant, immediate and artful.'

AceShowbiz - Bruce Springsteen has teamed up with Jeep bosses for his first Super Bowl commercial.

The rocker's new two-minute ad, titled "The Middle", debuted on the vehicle brand's social media platforms just after midnight on Sunday, February 7 and will air during the big game on Sunday evening.

In it, the Boss pays tribute to those living in the heart of America, stating, "There's a chapel in Kansas standing on the exact centre of the lower 48 (states). It never closes. All are more than welcome to come and meet here in The Middle."

"It's no secret the middle has been a hard place to get to lately... between our freedom and our fear."

Talking about Springsteen's role in the Jeep ad, dedicated to "the reunited United States", the rock star's manager Jon Landau says, "Olivier Francois (the global chief marketing officer for Jeep parent Stellantis) and I have been discussing ideas for the last 10 years and when he showed us the outline for The Middle, our immediate reaction was, 'Let's do it'."

"Our goal was to do something surprising, relevant, immediate and artful. I believe that's just what Bruce has done with The Middle."

The ad features images of Bruce and places in the heartland of America, including the Kansas chapel.

Springsteen is one of many stars who will appear in Super Bowl ads today - Cardi B has joined "Wayne's World" stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey for a Postmates commercial, Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis team up with Shaggy for a Cheetos promo, and Winona Ryder revisits her Edward Scissorhands role of Kim in a new Cadillac clip, featuring Timothee Chalamet as her sharp-fingered son, Edgar Scissorhands.

In the quirky commercial, Edgar's mum buys him a hands-free Cadillac to cheer him up after he's banned from riding the bus to work.

Winona, who played opposite ex-lover Johnny Depp in the original film, tells Variety it was great fun working with Timothee and she liked the fact the ad promoted an electric car.

"It was pretty surreal to have Timothee play my son, Edgar. Timothee is an incredible guy - so talented and sweet. I felt a pretty instant bond with him."