Halle Berry Shades Ex Gabriel Aubry as She Likens Paying $16K in Child Support to 'Extortion'

WENN/Roger Eldemire Celebrity

The 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' stars vents her frustration over child support payments in an Instagram comment as she calls the laws 'outdated' and feels like having 'been taken advantage of by the system.'

Feb 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Halle Berry had a fair enough reason to recently share a cryptic quote about relationship. The actress recently made headlines for posting, "Women don't owe you s**t," and adding in the caption, "& that's on mary had a little lamb." Some people criticized her over her failed relationships, but some followers started speculating that the former Miss World contestant's post was about her ex Gabriel Aubry, with whom she shares a 12-year-old daughter, Nahla.

"Halle Berry owes alimony and child support to that cr*cker that called her the N-word though," one person came in defense of Halle in the comment section. Apparently confirming that she's upset about it, the Oscar-winning actress replied to the fan's comment, "And it takes great strength eryday (sic) to pay it. And BTW it's wrong and extortion!"

She went on venting her frustration as it's reported that she has to pay the French model nearly $16,000 a month in child support. "I'm not going to speak on alimony as I have never asked for it nor have I ever paid it. However, as for child support, I feel I can speak on it as I've been paying it for a decade now," she wrote in the lengthy comment. "I feel if a woman or man is having to pay child support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, I think that is wrong."

Further complaining about it, she said, "I understand some parents (man or woman) may need help, but I also feel that in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so."

The 54-year-old called out the "outdated" laws for allowing such unfair financial arrangement, claiming, "The way many laws are set up people are allowed to USE children in order to be awarded money to live a lifestyle that not only they did not earn but that is way above and beyond the child's reasonable needs, and that is 'THE WRONG' and where I see the abuse. The laws are outdated and no longer reflect the modern world."

"This is just my opinion I clearly don't own the truth," she noted though. "I can say I'm living it everyday and I can tell you it's hard. I do totally understand the feelings of those men who feel they are and have been taken advantage of by the system."

Halle Berry rants about having to pay $16,000 to her ex in child support.

According to the court order, Halle will have to continue to pay her ex until Nahla is 19 years old. Besides Nahla, the "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" has a 7-year-old son, Maceo Martinez, whom she shares with her ex-husband and actor Olivier Martinez.