Dionne Warwick Confirms TV Biopic With Teyana Taylor on Board
The 'Walk on by (Song)' singer confirms that she is developing a TV series about her life and career with the 'Bare With Me' star attached to the project.

  • Feb 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - A new series based on Dionne Warwick's life will star Teyana Taylor, according to the legendary singer.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Warwick revealed the project is "in the works," adding that Taylor may also direct.

"Teyana is certainly a talented young lady with whom I've had the pleasure of interfacing...," Dionne tells the publication. "She's very excited about the prospect of being involved and she's also going to be very, very much involved in directing it and putting together parts and parcel of how we see this going."

Dionne first teased the project via Twitter in December (20), asking fans if they'd "really watch" a series about her life, adding, "This is a case for @netflix. Please don't ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be @TEYANATAYLOR."

Taylor responded with a number of 'raising hands' emojis while Netflix bosses retweeted the post and added, "Taking notes."

Warwick has yet to confirm Netflix will be the home for the project, telling EW, "They're not the only place that we're looking at but Netflix seems to be the leading episodic (platform) to do something similar to what I want to do. There's a lot of very exciting stuff going on right now!"

Dionne has been amusing her followers with her tweets that showed her interests in much younger stars. She gave a shout-out to Taylor Swift, trolled Chance the Rapper as well as The Weeknd, and singing praise for Billie Eilish while referring to the "Bad Buy" star as William Eyelash.

