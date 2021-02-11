Sarah Michelle Gellar and Michelle Trachtenberg React to Co-Star's Accusations Against Joss Whedon

WENN Celebrity

The leading lady of the 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and her onscreen sister take a stand as castmate Charisma Carpenter accuses former TV boss of misconduct on set.

AceShowbiz - Sarah Michelle Gellar has taken a stand in the ongoing battle about misconduct in Hollywood by distancing herself from claims "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" creator Joss Whedon is a bully on set.

The actress, who starred in Whedon's TV series hit, has taken to social media hours after former castmate Charisma Carpenter turned on the writer/director for allegedly targeting her after she fell pregnant.

Charisma claimed Whedon called her "fat" in front of colleagues, poked fun at her religious beliefs, and accused her of sabotaging his show.

In a lengthy tweet, she wrote, "He was mean and biting, disparaging about others openly, and often played favorites, pitting people against one another to compete and vie for his attention and approval. He called me in for a sit-down meeting to interrogate and berate me regarding a rosary tattoo I got to help me feel more spiritually grounded in an increasingly volatile work climate that affected me physically... and then unceremoniously fired me the following season once I gave birth."

She also accused Whedon of making her work long hours when she was six months pregnant and stated he sucked the "promise and joy" out of her motherhood journey.

Now, Gellar has weighed in with her own social media, appearing to address calls for a comment following Carpenter's post, writing, "While I am proud to have my name associated with (character) Buffy Summers, I don't want to forever be associated with Joss Whedon.

"I am more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic currently, so I will not be making any further statements at this time. But I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out."

Whedon first came under fire last year (20) when Ray Fisher accused him of misconduct and bad behaviour on the set of Justice League - the film he picked up from director Zack Snyder after a family drama forced him to step away from the project. Fisher's allegations prompted WarnerMedia to conduct an internal investigation.

Carpenter confessed Fisher's comments made her decide to come forward with her own allegations, admitting she is still scarred by Whedon's reported behaviour.

Meanwhile, "Buffy" star Michelle Trachtenberg has also weighed in with some startling accusations against Whedon.

The actress, who played the sister of Gellar's title character, has taken to social media to speak out about Whedon's "very bad" behaviour.

"Thank you @sarahmgellar for saying this," Michelle wrote. "I am brave enough now as a 35 year old woman... To repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior... very. Not. Appropriate (sic)."

Trachtenberg added to the online post, "What he did was very bad. But we win. By surviving!"

Representatives for Whedon have yet to comment the claims and comments made by the "Buffy" stars.