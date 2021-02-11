Lena Dunham Reacts to Backlash as TV Show She Produces Uses Real Dead Cats for Dissection Scene

Instagram TV

The 'Girls' star insists she's unaware that the new show 'Genera+ion' which she executive produces has used real dead cats for an episode depicting a high school biology lesson.

AceShowbiz - Lena Dunham was unaware that HBO MAX show "Genera+ion" was using actual dead cats for a dissection scene.

The "Girls" star - an executive producer on the programme - has responded to backlash over an episode featuring a high school biology lesson which included actual animal cadavers.

"I am committed in my life and work to the principled, humane and ethical treatment of animals," she said in a statement to People. "I don't use animal cadavers in any of my work, ever, and I was not on set or aware that they were used in a recently shot scene depicting a biology classroom assignment."

"I fully support the scene being edited out of the show."

The use of real cat cadavers sparked controversy on social media, and the decision was made by the network to pull the scene.

"Genera+ion depicts the unfiltered experiences of high school students and is drawn from many formative moments in the lives of the show's writers," a spokesperson for the broadcaster explained to Variety.

"The production recently filmed scenes depicting a biology classroom assignment involving dissection of animal specimens. These were ethically sourced in consultation with American Humane via a biological supply company that works with schools."

The spokesperson also admitted that two extras chose to leave as a result of the scene and "were released with full pay."

"Everyone involved was informed in advance that this would be a sensitive scene involving a real dissection; the assistant directors checked in regularly with all participants on set, and two background actors who expressed discomfort were released with full pay," the statement continued.

"However, after subsequent discussion with the creative team, the scene is being reconceived and will not appear in the series. We deeply regret that this occurred."

The programme - set to air in spring 2021 - features the likes of Martha Plimpton, Justice Smith, Michael Johnston, and Chloe East, and focuses on a group of high school students exploring their sexuality in a modern world.