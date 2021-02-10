 
 

Katy Perry Bedridden When New Album Came Out Last Year

The 'American Idol' judge jokes she couldn't even 'wipe' her own butt as she's in a hospital after giving birth when her new studio album 'Smile' was released in 2020.

  • Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry couldn't wipe (her) own butt" on the day her album came out.

The "American Idol" judge dropped her latest record "Smile" in August (20) the day after giving birth to daughter Daisy - her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom. And reflecting on the experience during an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday night (08Feb21), Katy reflected on the "rollercoaster" of that time of her life.

"I was giving birth to the greatest gift of all," she said. "And then my album came out the next day, and I was in the hospital and I could not wipe my own butt..."

"I was like, this is the most unusual album release day for me. And I love it."

Elsewhere in the interview, Katy - who sported a long brunette wig for the occasion - called baby Daisy "the best decision I've ever made in my life."

She also credited her other half Orlando - who shares son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - for helping support her in terms of balancing a busy work life and her newborn daughter.

"I have an incredible fiance who has done this before. He has a 10-year-old son," she smiled. "So he's been amazing, and we're so in love and we're so grateful."

In a previous interview, she also explained how motherhood changed her life, "I think that you realise that when you become a mother... you just have to focus on being a mom. And it's not because you don't love other people, it's not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom."

"I see my daughter change so much in the past five months and looking back at photos it's like, 'Whoa,' " she continued. "In a way, it's really encouraged me to be even more present and to value every day. And all we have is this moment. That's what's promised is this moment and nothing else."

