'Bridgerton' Author Hopes for More Racy Scenes Between Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page in Season 2

The writer of 'Bridgerton' novels wants more raunchy scenes between the mad-love couple, Daphne and the Duke of Hastings, in the next sophomore installment.

Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - The author of "Bridgerton" has called for more sex scenes involving season one stars Daphne and the Duke of Hastings in next instalment of the Netflix hit.

Julia Quinn, who wrote the novels the programme is based on and consults on the period drama, is keen to see more of the sex-mad couple, played by Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page in the second season, after their passionate love story captivated viewers in season one.

Despite the second book in Julia's series focusing on Anthony - played by Jonathan Bailey - the author has insisted Daphne and the Duke must return for more.

When asked if the couple would come back in season two, she told Britain's The Sun newspaper, "I hope so. They do show up in the book. The series doesn't follow the book word for word - and I don't think (it) should. The story of each book plays out in a season, but it's not the only story."

"So I hope so, for no other reason than Daphne has the right to interfere with Anthony's life. To deny her that chance would be criminal. I think it would be lovely to see."

And whilst Julia hasn't read the proposed scripts for season two yet, she is confident fans will get to see Anthony "taken down so many pegs."

"I haven't seen the scripts yet so I don't necessarily know what they're going to do, but I did write the story so I know a little bit about it," she grinned.

"Anthony is going to get it bad. Jonathan Bailey played him so well; you still love him, but he needs to be taken down a peg, and he is going to be taken down so many pegs. It's awesome."

"Bridgerton" is currently Netflix's most-watched series after 82 million households tuned in following its release in December (20).