 
 

Jamie Lee Curtis Left Her Celebrity Pals Roaring With Laughter With Hilarious Ear Pod Gaffe

The 'Halloween' actress reveals on Instagram that she put a piece of popcorn in her ear thinking it was an ear pod, leaving her confused when she couldn't hear anything.

  • Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lee Curtis left her celebrity friends roaring with laughter after revealing her popcorn mishap on Monday (08Feb21).

The "Halloween" actress took to Instagram to admit her error, sharing a snap of a piece of popcorn wedged in her ear.

"So I'm definitely over this whole isolation thing. I picked up my ear pod and put it in my ear and was trying to figure out why I couldn't hear," she wrote alongside the image.

And her mistake prompted laughter from many of her famous pals, including Melanie Griffith, Amber Valletta and Jennifer Grey, who commented, "bwahaha."

Jamie Lee Curtis recently celebrated her 22nd sober anniversary. She marked the milestone by offering her support to people struggling with addiction issues.

"A LONG time ago... In a galaxy far, far away... I was a young STAR at WAR with herself. I didn't know it then. I chased everything. I kept it hidden. I was as sick as my secrets," she wrote in an Instagram post.

"With God's grace and the support of MANY people who could relate to all the 'feelings' and a couple of sober angels...I've been able to stay sober, one day at a time, for 22 years."

She then extended a few words of support to other addicts on the sober journey, too. "To all those struggling and those who are on the path...MY HAND IN YOURS (sic)," she concluded the post.

The actress has a family history of substance abuse - her father, acting icon Tony Curtis, battled an alcohol, cocaine, and heroin addiction, while her half-brother, Nicholas Curtis, died of a heroin overdose in 1994.

