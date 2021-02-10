Britney Spears' Beau Looking Forward to 'Normal Future' With Star After Documentary Release

Instagram Celebrity

Sam Asghari is grateful for the outpouring support received by the 'Toxic' hitmaker after the fiasco surrounding her conservatorship was narrated in a new documentary 'Framing Britney Spears'.

Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari is looking forward to a "normal, amazing future" with the singer.

The "Family Business" actor has spoken out in support of his significant other amid a new documentary, "Framing Britney Spears" - which delves into the star's rise to fame, as well as her subsequent mental health and legal struggles, and her conservatorship - and says he will strive to give Britney the future she "wants and deserves."

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he told People.

"I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Britney - who met Sam on the set of her 2016 music video "Slumber Party" - is not said to have authorised the New York Times Presents documentary.

The "Toxic" hitmaker, who hasn't had control of her own affairs since her public breakdown in 2008, is currently locked in a legal battle against her father, Jamie Spears, to have him permanently removed from her conservatorship, as she no longer wants him to have control over her life.

The agreement was extended following numerous hearings in 2020, with the most recent ruling from December (20) leaving it in place until September 2021.

But there are multiple hearings scheduled prior to September, which could alter its structure.