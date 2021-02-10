 
 

Nick Kroll and Wife Welcome First Child

Nick Kroll and Wife Welcome First Child
Instagram
Celebrity

Congratulations are in order for the 'Big Mouth' star and his wife Lily as the couple have welcomed the new addition to their growing family following their November wedding.

  • Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor and comedian Nick Kroll is a first-time father.

The screen star's landscape artist wife Lily Kwong took to Instagram to announce that their son had made his entrance into the world last month (Jan21), writing alongside a picture of the tot's feet, "Welcome to the world little one - our beautiful baby boy joined us earthside on 1/21/21. Our hearts are full."

The couple has yet to reveal a name for their bundle of joy. Nick and Lily's baby news comes after they tied the knot in November last year (20).

Kroll is best known for creating and starring in the Comedy Central series "Kroll Show", "The Oh", "Hello Show", the FX comedy series "The League", and starring in and co-creating animated Netflix series "Big Mouth".

He previously dated comedy superstar Amy Poehler from 2013 to 2015.

  See also...

Lily Kwong announced her pregnancy in October, a month before she tied the knot with Nick Kroll. She shared a snap of her baby bump and wrote in the caption, "Created a little Dumpling with my forever person @nickkroll."

Of her wedding, she said in another post that she did her own makeup, "It isn't easy to get married in a global pandemic!!!"

She went on to thank her friend for helping her with the wedding gown. She claimed the pal "somehow sourced handmade French lace & created a haute couture wedding dress in just ONE week during the most tumultuous election in recent history with designer Peter Hidalgo."

She also gushed about her husband, "Married my great love with only cliffs, ocean, redwoods & sunset as witnesses. Very excited to be your wife @nickkroll!"

You can share this post!

Kelsea Ballerini Upset by Mean Instagram Comments
Related Posts
Nick Kroll Marries Pregnant Girlfriend Lily Kwong

Nick Kroll Marries Pregnant Girlfriend Lily Kwong

Most Read
NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination
Celebrity

NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Ice Cube to Meet President Joe Biden on Contract With Black America

Ice Cube to Meet President Joe Biden on Contract With Black America

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Laverne Cox to Offer Insight Into Her Personal Growth on Podcast Series

Laverne Cox to Offer Insight Into Her Personal Growth on Podcast Series

Jessie Ware Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Jessie Ware Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Kelly Clarkson Forced to Reduce Price of Her Home Amid Pandemic

Kelly Clarkson Forced to Reduce Price of Her Home Amid Pandemic

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson's Wife of Threatening to Release Damaging Underage Pics

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson's Wife of Threatening to Release Damaging Underage Pics

10 Iconic Super Bowl Ads of All Time

10 Iconic Super Bowl Ads of All Time

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat