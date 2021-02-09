 
 

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture
WENN
Celebrity

Despite her tears, some people refuse to buy the singer's words with former 'Love and Hip Hop Hollywood' star Milan Christopher, with whom she was recently arguing about the matter, being one of them.

  • Feb 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Keke Wyatt has addressed her controversial comments on black people whom she thought complained too much about racism. During her appearance in a new episode of "Cocktails with Queens", the "Nothing in This World" singer got emotional while showing remorse about her remarks.

"I want my sisters to know that I love them," she told the co-hosts, including Claudia Jordan, LisaRaye McCoy, Vivica A. Fox and Syleena Johnson. "And I am sorry down to my damn bone marrow if I hurt...," Keke continued before pausing as she tried to hold back her tears. "I did not mean to diminish our culture at all."

Despite her tears, some people refused to buy her words. One of those was former "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood" star Milan Christopher, with whom she was arguing about the matter in a recent podcast episode. "Girl fuqn please! You can save those crocodile tears for the Jews an the Mexicans who's oppression you speak so highly about!" he wrote in response to Keke's apology.

  See also...

"You didn't have an ounce of remorse to black lives or interest in black history when I was speaking to you about it Something that should have touched at least 'one half' of your half black 'bone marrow' When I mentioned black peoples adversities you was rolling your eyes, smacking your lips and telling me I'm too pro black!" he went on taking a jab at the singer.

The reality TV star continued, "Now you so sorry? You can save this charade for the weirdos who will continue to let you smack them in the face and then they hug you when you fake cry about it like every other typical 'KARAN' that you are! RESPECTFULLY."

Keke enraged people with her opinions on black people and racism. "Black people are not the only ones who have gone through that. Look at the Jews!" she yelled at Milan during an episode of "The Mahne Tea". "I don't understand. We biracial, right. We love everybody, but then you got your certain black folks that just 'n***a, n***a, n***a, n***a'... You have to understand black people are not the only people that have been oppressed. They are not the only ones, my n***a!" she exclaimed.

"Jewish people have been oppressed, okay. I can keep going. I'm biracial! We f***in' oppressed 'cause black people done made us feel like s**t! White people make us feel like s**t! You don't know that life!" she snapped.

You can share this post!

Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia's 'American Idol' Audition Is Teased in a New Promo
Related Posts
Keke Wyatt Opens Up About How She Learns About Son's Cancer

Keke Wyatt Opens Up About How She Learns About Son's Cancer

Keke Wyatt's Ex-Husband Threatens to Take Her to Court for 'Illegally' Withholding Their Children

Keke Wyatt's Ex-Husband Threatens to Take Her to Court for 'Illegally' Withholding Their Children

Keke Wyatt Shares Better Look at Her 10th Child, Son Ke'Riah Darring

Keke Wyatt Shares Better Look at Her 10th Child, Son Ke'Riah Darring

Keke Wyatt Gives Birth to Her 10th Child: We Are 'Blessed'

Keke Wyatt Gives Birth to Her 10th Child: We Are 'Blessed'

Most Read
Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers
Celebrity

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination

NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Ice Cube to Meet President Joe Biden on Contract With Black America

Ice Cube to Meet President Joe Biden on Contract With Black America

Jessie Ware Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Jessie Ware Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Laverne Cox to Offer Insight Into Her Personal Growth on Podcast Series

Laverne Cox to Offer Insight Into Her Personal Growth on Podcast Series

Kelly Clarkson Forced to Reduce Price of Her Home Amid Pandemic

Kelly Clarkson Forced to Reduce Price of Her Home Amid Pandemic

10 Iconic Super Bowl Ads of All Time

10 Iconic Super Bowl Ads of All Time

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson's Wife of Threatening to Release Damaging Underage Pics

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson's Wife of Threatening to Release Damaging Underage Pics

Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid Involved in Nearly-Fatal Car Crash Ahead of Super Bowl

Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid Involved in Nearly-Fatal Car Crash Ahead of Super Bowl