Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

Feb 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Keke Wyatt has addressed her controversial comments on black people whom she thought complained too much about racism. During her appearance in a new episode of "Cocktails with Queens", the "Nothing in This World" singer got emotional while showing remorse about her remarks.

"I want my sisters to know that I love them," she told the co-hosts, including Claudia Jordan, LisaRaye McCoy, Vivica A. Fox and Syleena Johnson. "And I am sorry down to my damn bone marrow if I hurt...," Keke continued before pausing as she tried to hold back her tears. "I did not mean to diminish our culture at all."

Despite her tears, some people refused to buy her words. One of those was former "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood" star Milan Christopher, with whom she was arguing about the matter in a recent podcast episode. "Girl fuqn please! You can save those crocodile tears for the Jews an the Mexicans who's oppression you speak so highly about!" he wrote in response to Keke's apology.

"You didn't have an ounce of remorse to black lives or interest in black history when I was speaking to you about it Something that should have touched at least 'one half' of your half black 'bone marrow' When I mentioned black peoples adversities you was rolling your eyes, smacking your lips and telling me I'm too pro black!" he went on taking a jab at the singer.

The reality TV star continued, "Now you so sorry? You can save this charade for the weirdos who will continue to let you smack them in the face and then they hug you when you fake cry about it like every other typical 'KARAN' that you are! RESPECTFULLY."

Keke enraged people with her opinions on black people and racism. "Black people are not the only ones who have gone through that. Look at the Jews!" she yelled at Milan during an episode of "The Mahne Tea". "I don't understand. We biracial, right. We love everybody, but then you got your certain black folks that just 'n***a, n***a, n***a, n***a'... You have to understand black people are not the only people that have been oppressed. They are not the only ones, my n***a!" she exclaimed.

"Jewish people have been oppressed, okay. I can keep going. I'm biracial! We f***in' oppressed 'cause black people done made us feel like s**t! White people make us feel like s**t! You don't know that life!" she snapped.