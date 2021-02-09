Offset Faces Lawsuit by Car Rental Company Over Lost Bentley

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - A car rental company is holding Offset accountable for allegedly losing a rented Bentley. Platinum Transportation Group claimed in court documents, which were obtained by TMZ, that the Migos rapper signed a contract with the company back in May 2020 in which he would pay less than $600 per day to rent their new 2020 Bentley Bentayga.

The husband of Cardi B allegedly kept seeking extensions just a few days before the lease ended. On July 4, 2020, he told Platinum Transportation Group that he actually had no idea where the car was. The company also stated that Offset could not name a person who might have it last. The rapper still paid the rental fee, but once the deal expired on July 25, he stopped sending money. The company also said that the rapper refused to make payment even though the car was still missing.

As Offset failed to get back the Bentley, PTG filed a police report in attempt to find the missing car. However, the company reportedly couldn't produce evidence of the report upon request.

In its lawsuit, PTG is seeking significant financial damages. It believed that without the Bentley Bentayga, the company has lost more than $100,000 in revenue. Offset has yet to comment on the report.

Prior to this, the "Ric Flair Drip" rapper gifted his wife a luxury Rolls-Royce, featuring their daughter's name, Kulture, embroidered on the seats, for her 28th birthday. In a video from her birthday bash in Las Vegas last October, the "Bodak Yellow" raptress was seen being overjoyed by the generous gift as she climbed up onto the door frame to show off her dance moves, shaking her booty as Offset stood directly behind her, before the pair shared a kiss.

Later in December, it was time for Cardi to return the favor for the rapper's 29th birthday. The "WAP" hitmaker presented Offset with a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, which is valued at more than half a million dollars, as his birthday gift.

At the time, he took to Instagram to share a video of the moment Cardi walked him to see his gift while covering his eyes. The rapper was seen screaming in joy the moment he saw the sports car. "SVJ MY BODY. Thank you bae @iamcardib," so he captioned the post.