 
 

Offset Faces Lawsuit by Car Rental Company Over Lost Bentley

Offset Faces Lawsuit by Car Rental Company Over Lost Bentley
Instagram
Celebrity

In its lawsuit, Platinum Transportation Group is seeking significant financial damages as it believes that without the Bentley Bentayga, the company has lost more than $100,000 in revenue.

  • Feb 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - A car rental company is holding Offset accountable for allegedly losing a rented Bentley. Platinum Transportation Group claimed in court documents, which were obtained by TMZ, that the Migos rapper signed a contract with the company back in May 2020 in which he would pay less than $600 per day to rent their new 2020 Bentley Bentayga.

The husband of Cardi B allegedly kept seeking extensions just a few days before the lease ended. On July 4, 2020, he told Platinum Transportation Group that he actually had no idea where the car was. The company also stated that Offset could not name a person who might have it last. The rapper still paid the rental fee, but once the deal expired on July 25, he stopped sending money. The company also said that the rapper refused to make payment even though the car was still missing.

As Offset failed to get back the Bentley, PTG filed a police report in attempt to find the missing car. However, the company reportedly couldn't produce evidence of the report upon request.

In its lawsuit, PTG is seeking significant financial damages. It believed that without the Bentley Bentayga, the company has lost more than $100,000 in revenue. Offset has yet to comment on the report.

  See also...

Prior to this, the "Ric Flair Drip" rapper gifted his wife a luxury Rolls-Royce, featuring their daughter's name, Kulture, embroidered on the seats, for her 28th birthday. In a video from her birthday bash in Las Vegas last October, the "Bodak Yellow" raptress was seen being overjoyed by the generous gift as she climbed up onto the door frame to show off her dance moves, shaking her booty as Offset stood directly behind her, before the pair shared a kiss.

Later in December, it was time for Cardi to return the favor for the rapper's 29th birthday. The "WAP" hitmaker presented Offset with a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, which is valued at more than half a million dollars, as his birthday gift.

At the time, he took to Instagram to share a video of the moment Cardi walked him to see his gift while covering his eyes. The rapper was seen screaming in joy the moment he saw the sports car. "SVJ MY BODY. Thank you bae @iamcardib," so he captioned the post.

You can share this post!

Priyanka Chopra Told by Director to Get 'Boob Job' for the Sake of Her Career

Rebel Wilson Slammed by 'Disappointed' Fans for Attending Super Bowl LV Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Related Posts
Offset Questions the Safety of New Covid-19 Vaccine

Offset Questions the Safety of New Covid-19 Vaccine

Offset Involves Himself in Wiz Khalifa and Cardi B's Twitter Beef With Shady Tweet

Offset Involves Himself in Wiz Khalifa and Cardi B's Twitter Beef With Shady Tweet

Offset Runs Into Troubles With Officials for Feeding Voters in Atlanta

Offset Runs Into Troubles With Officials for Feeding Voters in Atlanta

Offset Arrested While Driving Through Trump Rally During Livestream

Offset Arrested While Driving Through Trump Rally During Livestream

Most Read
Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers
Celebrity

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

Lana Del Rey's Fiance Clayton Johnson Celebrates His Birthday by Sharing PDA Pic

Lana Del Rey's Fiance Clayton Johnson Celebrates His Birthday by Sharing PDA Pic

Mila Kunis Credits Parents' Lack of 'Not Giving a S**t' for Keeping Her Grounded

Mila Kunis Credits Parents' Lack of 'Not Giving a S**t' for Keeping Her Grounded

Ice Cube to Meet President Joe Biden on Contract With Black America

Ice Cube to Meet President Joe Biden on Contract With Black America

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Jessie Ware Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Jessie Ware Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Laverne Cox to Offer Insight Into Her Personal Growth on Podcast Series

Laverne Cox to Offer Insight Into Her Personal Growth on Podcast Series

10 Iconic Super Bowl Ads of All Time

10 Iconic Super Bowl Ads of All Time

Kelly Clarkson Forced to Reduce Price of Her Home Amid Pandemic

Kelly Clarkson Forced to Reduce Price of Her Home Amid Pandemic

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson's Wife of Threatening to Release Damaging Underage Pics

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson's Wife of Threatening to Release Damaging Underage Pics

Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid Involved in Nearly-Fatal Car Crash Ahead of Super Bowl

Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid Involved in Nearly-Fatal Car Crash Ahead of Super Bowl