Rebel Wilson Slammed by 'Disappointed' Fans for Attending Super Bowl LV Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
When watching the football game in Tampa, Florida, the Australian actress reunites with her 'Pitch Perfect' co-star Adam Devine and shares a photo of the two on Instagram.

  • Feb 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rebel Wilson's attendance at Super Bowl LV has not been met with positive reactions. "The Hustle" actress found herself being slammed by her "disappointed" fans for sharing her luxurious trip to watch the annual football big game in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, February 7, the 40-year-old Australian native posted several photos that documented her private jet trip from Los Angeles to Tampa, Florida along with five friends. In those pictures, none of the passengers were seen putting face masks on. "Super Bowl Slumber Party," so read the caption of her post.

Many of Rebel's followers have since expressed their disappointment in the comment section. One in particular argued, "I'm disappointed to see that you're not setting an example for your followers. There shouldn't be parties, we're still in a pandemic. 1000s of people are dying every day." Another sarcastically wrote, "So celebrities are exempt from Covid rules or what? Good role model."

More come forward with criticism as one stated, "No masks. No social distancing. Wrong message." Someone else chimed in, "So....the corona virus doesn't exist? You are a 'role model on multiple platforms' and featured in a couple of movies and TV shows. Perfect reason to travel to a different country each week. Great job."

Despite the backlash, the Jennyanydots depicter in "Cats" kept posting pictures from her fun-filled trip on Instagram. In one shot, she was seen posing along with four cheerleaders outside the venue. "Ready for a great game! #superbowllv," she wrote in the accompanying message.

Rebel followed it up with two images that saw her reuniting with her "Pitch Perfect" co-star, Adam Devine, while at the game. "My favourite work husband @adamdevine," she captioned it. As for Adam, he uploaded the reunion photo on his own Instagram page and noted, "Had a great time with the work wife @rebelwilson!"

