'American Horror Story' Season 10 to See Fan-Favorite's Return

FX TV

Prior to this, series creator Ryan Murphy revealed that the upcoming season of the FX anthology series will welcome newcomer Macaulay Culkin, who is set to have 'crazy, erotic sex' scene with Kathy Bates.

Feb 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - More details about upcoming season 10 of FX's "American Horror Story" have found their way out online. Coming from creator Ryan Murphy, fans now know that the new season will see one fan-favorite cast member returning to the anthology series and that is none other than Frances Conroy.

Ryan revealed the exciting news as he responded to an Instagram account that shared a rumor that Frances would be back on "American Horror Story". Confirming the speculations, the 55-year-old TV hitmaker wrote in the comment section, "I can confirm our beloved Frannie is indeed in this season. Xo."

However, this is the only thing fans know so far about Frances' involvement in the new season as details about her character remain to be seen.

Frances has appeared in "Murder House", "Asylum", "Coven", "Freak Show", "Roanoke", "Cult", "Apocalypse", seven of the nine aired seasons of "American Horror Story". She was last seen reprising her roles as Myrtle and Moira in "Apocalypse". The actress also earned Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie back in 2012 and 2014.

In addition to Frances, season 10 will feature newcomer Macaulay Culkin. In an interview back in May 2020, Ryan revealed that he had "always loved" the "Home Alone" star's work. "I loved everything that he's done, I love the stuff he did in 'Home Alone', I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn't worked in a while," he explained before hinting at "this very, very great insane part." He added, "And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK."

"[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, 'OK, here's the pitch.' And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things," he continued. "And he paused and he goes, 'This sounds like the role I was born to play.' So, he signed up right then and there."

He further gushed over the "Richie Rich" star, "We're waiting for the crisis to be over because all those scripts are written and I'm excited for him to play that part. I'm excited for him to be in my world because I think...I'm gonna want to do a lot of things with him if he wants to work, because I think he's fascinating and interesting, and I think he has a soul. There's both a lightness and a darkness with Macaulay Culkin that I'm attracted to."

Joining Frances and Macaulay are Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe and Adina Porter.