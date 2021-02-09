'Bachelor' Recap: Former 'Bachelor' Contestant Surprisingly Crashes Cocktail Party

ABC TV

In episode 6 of Matt James' season 25, the ABC dating competition show continues to show some twists with former 'Bachelor' contestant joining the show, much to the ladies' surprise.

AceShowbiz - "The Bachelor" returned with an all-new episode on Monday, February 8. In episode 6 of Matt James' season 25, the show continued to show some twists with former "Bachelor" contestant Heather Martin returning, much to the ladies' surprise.

Prior to that, viewers saw Matt talking with Jessenia and MJ, who was portrayed as a new villain in the house. After Matt pulled Jessenia aside to talk, she told him that MJ lied to him about the toxicity in the house and she and Victoria were actually the ones causing the situations.

When her turn came, MJ told Matt, "My heart is so big and I am trying to show that to you every second I get with you, and the fact that Jessenia said that I was creating this divide in the house just as I am trying to bring everyone together, I am mentally and emotionally exhausted, and to have my character put into question was like that hurt me the most."

Matt admitted to being conflicted after hearing those. But he decided that he just couldn't give the rose to MJ and handed it to Jessenia instead. Later, the rest of the women arrived for the cocktail party, only to find an empty room. Host Chris Harrison announced that Matt decided to skip the cocktail party and go straight to the rose ceremony where he presented the roses to Serena P., Michelle, Pieper, Bri, Chelsea and Katie. The final rose, meanwhile, went to Serena C.

The next day, Pieper got the first date card while Serena C. decided to confront Katie, whom she accused of being calculated and annoying. Meanwhile, Chris Harrison was surprised to see Heather in the gate. She said that former "The Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown, who is also her best friend, told her that Matt was perfect for her, that's why Heather couldn't let Matt get engaged without meeting him first.

When Chris told her that they're in quarantine and had been pretty far into the season, Heather insisted that nothing could stop her. Still, Chris told her to go back to her hotel for now and promised Heather that he would be in touch after speaking to others.

Later, Matt and Pieper enjoyed their one-on-one date in an apparent forest. During dinner, Pieper told Matt that she's falling in love with him. In response, Matt gave her the rose and told her that he looked forward to spend more time with her. They then headed to a private concert by Temecula Road.

Meanwhile, Bri, Kit, Rachael, Michelle, Jessenia, Serena P., Abigail, Chelsea and Serena C. were named for the next group date. That meant the second one-on-one date went to Katie. In the group date, they were playing bowling as they were put into two teams. The winning team was promised to a romantic evening with Matt, while the rest should return to the house. It was revealed that Michelle, Serena P., Jessenia and Chelsea won.

But when the losing team arrived at the house, Chris stopped by to deliver another date card for Abigail, Serena C, Kit. Bri and Rachael. In the card, Matt shared that he felt "terrible about today, I need time with you please."

As for Katie, at her one-on-one date with Matt, Katie opened up about not being who she wanted to be in her last relationship. "There's no changing anybody," she shared. "I'm very hopeful my love story is your love story, and I'm here till the end if you want me to be."

However, Matt wasn't smiling while hearing that. "You've been honest with me, and I owe the same honesty to you, and the truth is my relationship with some of the other women in the house has progressed further along than ours has up until this point. And I can't give you this rose tonight," he told Katie. "And that's not a slight at who you are and what our time has been together. I just haven't had those feelings I need to have of finding a wife in this process." With that, Katie was eliminated.

At the cocktail party, everyone was surprised by Heather's sudden appearance. In next week's episode, viewers will see the drama between Heather and other ladies as she's seen crying, while Matt teases about falling in another direction.