Tim Burton Happy to See Timothee Chalamet's 'Edgar Scissorhands' Super Bowl Ad

WENN/Apega Celebrity

The TV spot, which debuted during the February 7 big game, offers a modern twist to the filmmaker's classic 'Edward Scissorhands' movie and features original star Winona Ryder.

Feb 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Filmmaker Tim Burton was overjoyed to see his classic "Edward Scissorhands" movie revived for a new Super Bowl advertisement starring Timothee Chalamet.

The "Call Me by Your Name" star joined the original film's leading lady, Winona Ryder, for the U.S. Cadillac commercial, which debuted on TV during the big game on Sunday, February 07.

In the spot, Ryder reprises her role as Kim Boggs, who is now mother to Chalamet's Edgar Scissorhands, her son with Edward, the character portrayed by Johnny Depp in the 1990 film.

"This is the story of a boy with scissors for hands... No, not that one," the actress says at the start of the voiceover.

Viewers are then introduced to Edgar, who, like Depp in the Burton movie, has frizzy dark hair, and scissors for hands, making everyday teenage activities, like catching a football or taking a bus, tough to complete.

He eventually finds a virtual reality headset and immerses himself in a driving video game, prompting his mum to purchase a new Cadillac equipped with hands-free driving for Edgar - much to his delight.

Social media was abuzz with fans tweeting about the nostalgic ad, and Burton was among those thrilled to have Scissorhands back onscreen.

"It's rare when a work you're proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years," Burton told the Los Angeles Times. "I'm glad to see Edgar coping with the new world!"

And Chalamet was equally as excited to bring Burton's creation back to life onscreen. "Edward Scissorhands was a movie I adored growing up, and the opportunity to step into that world was a dream come true," Chalamet told Vogue.

As for Ryder, she admitted setting sight on Chalamet in full costume for the first time was "quite a moment and very surreal."

"I was really blown away by him and everyone's work putting the character together," she gushed about her co-star. "He is such a beautiful guy, so talented, so incredibly kind and unique. Really the perfect person to embody that character [of Edgar Scissorhands]."