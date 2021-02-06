Boosie Badazz Refuses to Snitch on His Shooter

Instagram Celebrity

The Baton Rouge rapper also claims in a new interview that he perceives the incident as both 'karma' for things he did in the past and 'big blessing' as he's still alive.

Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has revealed in a new interview that he isn't planning to get his shooter in jail. In an interview for VladTV, the Baton Rouge rapper, who got shot in November 2020, shared that would "set 'em free."

"I live by a code, man. This s**t been put in me since I was a little boy," so the "One of Them Days Again" spitter claimed. "It's different, it ain't--I wasn't taught to be no rat when I was 17, 18-years-old. I was taught to be no rat at four-years-old."

He went on saying, "A lot of s**t ain't built in people from a youngster so when they get pressure on them like that, they break like that because it's just how it is. That's why they got so many rats out here."

"Look at all this paperwork coming out on all these people. Paperwork don't lie. That's one thing about paperwork. This s**t do not lie. All these rats comin' out and s**t, the need to make a whole f***in' CD and name that b***h Cheddar Cheese... call that b***h Rat Poison. Facts is facts, bro. Facts is facts," he added. Boosie also said that he perceived the incident as both "karma" for things he did in the past and "big blessingm," because he's thankfully still alive.

Boosie was shot below the knee in Dallas on November 14, 2020 when he visited the town to pay respects to late rapper Mo3, who was shot and killed three days ago. The star, whose real name is Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., and his entourage had reportedly been driving through Dallas in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van when the shooting happened in the parking lot of Big T's Plaza shopping mall.

Reports claimed that he might get his leg amputated, but thankfully his leg was saved after multiple surgeries. Weeks after the shooting incident, the "Wipe Me Down" rapper hosted a Thanksgiving mask-less bash at the Exquis Event Center in Charleston, South Carolina despite being confined to a wheelchair.