 
 

Trey Songz Shares Cheeky Posts After Alleged Sex Tape Leaks

Trey Songz Shares Cheeky Posts After Alleged Sex Tape Leaks
Instagram
Celebrity

A private video that seemingly shows the 'Bottoms Up' singer receive oral sex from a mystery woman has reportedly made its round on the internet, causing a buzz online.

  • Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - An alleged sex tape featuring R&B star Trey Songz has leaked online.

The "Bottoms Up" hitmaker became a trending topic on social media on Wednesday (03Feb21) after video footage emerged of a man receiving oral sex from an unidentified woman.

Fans were quick to scrutinise the X-rated clip to compare the man's tattoos to those of the star, with many concluding Songz is indeed the guy in the video.

He has yet to confirm the speculation, but he appeared to address the gossip in his own Instagram post, sharing two photos of himself staring at a cell phone, with a confused look on his face.

He captioned the images with a shocked face emoji.

  See also...

In a follow-up picture, the 36-year-old artist ditched his shirt to show off his ripped abs while reminding his online devotees to follow him on OnlyFans.

In the next post, the father of one shared a video of his limping and pictures of his cheekily putting his hand inside his sweatpants.

Representatives for Songz have yet to comment on the sex tape controversy, which emerges just over a week after he hit headlines for an arrest in Kansas City, Missouri, where he clashed with police and security officials at Arrowhead Stadium.

He was booked for misdemeanours of trespassing and resisting arrest, and hit with a felony for assaulting a police officer, after allegedly refusing to follow the venue's coronavirus safety regulations and wear a face mask as he watched the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills for the American Football Conference title.

You can share this post!

Bebe Rexha Slams Drug Overdose Rumors
Related Posts
New Video Shows Trey Songz Only Removing Mask to Eat Before Arrest

New Video Shows Trey Songz Only Removing Mask to Eat Before Arrest

Trey Songz Pokes Fun at Arrest After Released From Jail

Trey Songz Pokes Fun at Arrest After Released From Jail

Trey Songz Released From Jail After Arrest Following Altercation With Cop

Trey Songz Released From Jail After Arrest Following Altercation With Cop

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Most Read
Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy
Celebrity

Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

Antonio Banderas' Girlfriend Calls His Quick Recovery From COVID-19 His Greatest Birthday Gift

Antonio Banderas' Girlfriend Calls His Quick Recovery From COVID-19 His Greatest Birthday Gift

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43