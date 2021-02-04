Trey Songz Shares Cheeky Posts After Alleged Sex Tape Leaks

Instagram Celebrity

A private video that seemingly shows the 'Bottoms Up' singer receive oral sex from a mystery woman has reportedly made its round on the internet, causing a buzz online.

Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - An alleged sex tape featuring R&B star Trey Songz has leaked online.

The "Bottoms Up" hitmaker became a trending topic on social media on Wednesday (03Feb21) after video footage emerged of a man receiving oral sex from an unidentified woman.

Fans were quick to scrutinise the X-rated clip to compare the man's tattoos to those of the star, with many concluding Songz is indeed the guy in the video.

He has yet to confirm the speculation, but he appeared to address the gossip in his own Instagram post, sharing two photos of himself staring at a cell phone, with a confused look on his face.

He captioned the images with a shocked face emoji.

In a follow-up picture, the 36-year-old artist ditched his shirt to show off his ripped abs while reminding his online devotees to follow him on OnlyFans.

In the next post, the father of one shared a video of his limping and pictures of his cheekily putting his hand inside his sweatpants.

Representatives for Songz have yet to comment on the sex tape controversy, which emerges just over a week after he hit headlines for an arrest in Kansas City, Missouri, where he clashed with police and security officials at Arrowhead Stadium.

He was booked for misdemeanours of trespassing and resisting arrest, and hit with a felony for assaulting a police officer, after allegedly refusing to follow the venue's coronavirus safety regulations and wear a face mask as he watched the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills for the American Football Conference title.