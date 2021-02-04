 
 

'Fantastic Beasts 3' Shuts Down Production After Crew Member Tests Positive for Covid-19

'Fantastic Beasts 3' Shuts Down Production After Crew Member Tests Positive for Covid-19
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

The filming of the third upcoming 'Fantastic Beasts' feature film in the United Kingdom has been put on hold after a crew member contracted the coronavirus.

  • Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Production on the third "Fantastic Beasts" film has hit another snag - a crew member has tested positive for coronavirus.

The "Harry Potter" spin-off, filming at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England, has been temporarily shut down until health experts deem the set safe.

"The diagnosis was confirmed as a result of required and ongoing testing that all production employees receive, and the team member is currently in isolation," a crew spokesman states. "Out of an abundance of caution, Fantastic Beasts 3 paused production and will be back up in accordance with safety guidelines."

Production on the new "Fantastic Beasts" movie, starring Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law, was scheduled to begin in March 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic prompted Warner Bros. studio bosses to postpone until September.

  See also...

Johnny Depp then had to step down as villain Gellert Grindelwald after losing his libel case against The Sun newspaper over an article, in which he was described as a "wife beater."

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has stepped in to replace Depp.

Mikkelsen previously said he would love to talk to his predecessor to help build "a bridge between what Johnny did and what [he's] going to do."

"I wish I had his phone number, but unfortunately that's not the case," he said. "There's nothing else I can do, to be honest. The only approach I can have is connect the bridge between what he did and what I'm gonna do and then we'll see what lands. There has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I'm going to do. And at the same time, I also have to make it my own."

You can share this post!

George Clooney's 'Buck Rogers' Reboot Receives Cease and Desist Letter

Trey Songz Shares Cheeky Posts After Alleged Sex Tape Leaks

Related Posts
Mads Mikkelsen Has This One Wish After Taking Over Johnny Depp's Role in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Mads Mikkelsen Has This One Wish After Taking Over Johnny Depp's Role in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Mads Mikkelsen on Replacing Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3': 'These Are Sad Circumstances'

Mads Mikkelsen on Replacing Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3': 'These Are Sad Circumstances'

'Fantastic Beasts' Star Dan Fogler Vaguely Supports Johnny Depp After Exit

'Fantastic Beasts' Star Dan Fogler Vaguely Supports Johnny Depp After Exit

Mads Mikkelsen Officially Confirmed to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Mads Mikkelsen Officially Confirmed to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Most Read
Robin Wright Gets Candid About Experience in Skinning Animal for 'Land'
Movie

Robin Wright Gets Candid About Experience in Skinning Animal for 'Land'

First 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Set Photos Show Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt in Full Costume

First 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Set Photos Show Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt in Full Costume

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and Beyonce Among Nominees at NAACP Image Awards 2021

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and Beyonce Among Nominees at NAACP Image Awards 2021

Berlin Film Festival Composes 2021 Jury Out of Golden Bear Winners

Berlin Film Festival Composes 2021 Jury Out of Golden Bear Winners

John Cena Got Sick From Filming 'Most Difficult Stunt' for 'The Suicide Squad'

John Cena Got Sick From Filming 'Most Difficult Stunt' for 'The Suicide Squad'

John Duhamel Officially Tapped to Replace Armie Hammer in 'Shotgun Wedding'

John Duhamel Officially Tapped to Replace Armie Hammer in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Daniel Kaluuya Admits to Having No Recollection Filming Key 'Judas and the Black Messiah' Scenes

Daniel Kaluuya Admits to Having No Recollection Filming Key 'Judas and the Black Messiah' Scenes

Naomi Watts to Play Real-Life Hero Nurse in New Movie 'Infinite Storm'

Naomi Watts to Play Real-Life Hero Nurse in New Movie 'Infinite Storm'

Zack Snyder Teases Jared Leto's New Look as Joker in His Version of 'Justice League'

Zack Snyder Teases Jared Leto's New Look as Joker in His Version of 'Justice League'

Lana Condor Feels 'More Horrible Mentally' Trying to Embrace Fully 'To All the Boys' Success

Lana Condor Feels 'More Horrible Mentally' Trying to Embrace Fully 'To All the Boys' Success

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to Host 2021 Golden Globes From Different Locations

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to Host 2021 Golden Globes From Different Locations

Regina King Among Female Directors Leading Movie Nominations at 2021 Golden Globes

Regina King Among Female Directors Leading Movie Nominations at 2021 Golden Globes

Helena Zengel, 12, Thrilled Being One of the Youngest People to Land Golden Globe Nomination

Helena Zengel, 12, Thrilled Being One of the Youngest People to Land Golden Globe Nomination