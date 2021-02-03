 
 

Video: Lizzo Talks to Her Belly as She Practices Self-Love
Having previously opened up about her struggle with self-hatred, the 'Love Hurts' raptress now showers her stomach with praises every morning as part of her self-care routine.

  • Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lizzo has just set another example of body positivity. The Grammy Award-winning artist, who has never been ashamed of showing off her skin, has revealed how she incorporated self-love in her daily routines.

On Tuesday, February 2, the 32-year-old posted a video on her Instagram account that shows her self-care routine. In it, the rapper told her followers she talks to her belly "every morning" because it "radically" helps her "love every part" of herself.

Donning a black sports bra and lacy panties with her hair wrapped in a towel, Lizzo was standing in the bathroom while massaging her stomach. "I love you so much. Thank you so much for keeping me happy [and] for keeping me alive," she said to her stomach.

"You deserve all the space in the world to breathe, to expand and contract," the Detroit-born star continued. "I love you." She ended the video by blowing a kiss to her midsection before doing a little dance on camera and smiling.

In the caption, Lizzo wrote, "I started talking to my belly this year. Blowing her kisses and showering her with praises." She admitted it wasn't always like that before, sharing, "I used to want to cut my stomach off I hated it so much. But it's literally ME. I am learning to radically love every part of myself. Even if it means talking to myself every morning. This is your sign to love on yourself today!"

The comment section of Lizzo's post has been flooded with positive comments from her fans and followers. "Love this, Lizzo! We stan," one fan wrote. Another exclaimed, "Yes mama love on yourself! You deserve it!"

Another sang praise for the "Juice" hitmaker, "You are pure love." A fourth person dubbed Lizzo's message "powerful," while another expressed intention to practice it, "I love this so much! Thank you for sharing! Definitely going to become apart of my routine."

Someone else claimed he/she has done a similar thing and it works. "I started doing this about 2 years ago!!! Very empowering, I love my lil gut now," the said person shared, adding to Lizzo, "Love this for youuu."

