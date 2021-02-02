 
 

Tony Award-Winning Actor Hal Holbrook Passed Away at 95

WENN/FayesVision
The 'Into the Wild' actor, who was best known for starring as author Mark Twain in one-man shows, died on January 23 as confirmed by his personal assistant Joyce Cohen.

  • Feb 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Award-winning actor Hal Holbrook has died aged 95.

The screen star, who was best known for starring as author Mark Twain in one-man shows, passed away on 23 January, his personal assistant Joyce Cohen told the New York Times on Monday night (February 01).

During his career, Holbrook won a best actor Tony Award in 1966 for his solo show "Mark Twain Tonight!", which also earned him an Emmy nomination when it was adapted for television the following year. He won four Emmy Awards through his work, and was nominated for a supporting actor Oscar for his role in 2007 movie "Into the Wild" - making him, at the time, the oldest performer to ever be considered for the gong.

He was praised for making Twain's words, taken directly from the author's lectures and other writings, his own. "Ladies and gentlemen," he would begin, "I wish to present to you a man whose great learning and veneration for truth are only exceeded by his high moral character and majestic presence. I refer in these vague, general terms to myself."

"He brought Mark Twain back to life to stir the laughter and stab the conscience of a public yearning for such a voice as that of the nation's one true comic genius," A New York Times critic raved about him.

As well as playing Twain, Holbrook's notable roles included him starring in TV shows "Lincoln", "The Bold Ones: The Senator", "Designing Women" and in movies such as "All the President's Men" - in which he uttered the famous words "Follow the money!" - "Magnum Force" and "Wall Street".

He also had guest roles on more recent television shows including "Bones", "Grey’s Anatomy" and "Hawaii Five-0".

Holbrook was married three times, but remained with wife Dixie Carter until her death in 2010.

He's survived by three children and two stepdaughters, two grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.

