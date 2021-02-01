Kourtney Kardashian Admires Boyfriend Travis Barker's Throwback Performance Video

Instagram/WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

The Poosh founder leaves a gushing comment on the Blink-182 drummer's Instagram post as he reminisces his time performing with his 'first punk band FEEBLE.'

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian isn't shying away from publicly showing off her admiration to Travis Barker. Upon learning that her rumored boyfriend has shared a throwback video of his performance on social media, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star could not help but gush over him.

On Saturday, January 30, the 41-year-old's alleged beau first posted a clip that saw him playing the drums along with his groupmates in a backyard. "My first punk band FEEBLE," he captioned the video. The post did not go unnoticed by the reality star who quickly raved in the comment section, "wow."

Kourtney and Travis sparked romance rumors after he was seen leaving comments on several of her several Instagram posts. Back on January 21, the Blink-182 drummer gave away a rose emoji on his new flame's mirror selfie. He also sent out a mermaid emoji in the Poosh founder's post that saw her walking into the ocean. In the caption of the image, she penned, "sweet, sweet fate."

The possible new couple additionally gave a hint at their speculated romance on January 23. Making use of respective Instagram Stories, they put out pictures of poolside views believed to be taken at her mom Kris Jenner's home in Palm Springs, California.

While the alleged pair have yet to confirm that they are an item, they were unveiled to "have been dating for about a month or two." A source additionally told PEOPLE, "They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic. He has liked her for a while."

Kourtney and Travis have reportedly gained approval from her family. "The family likes [him]. They are comfortable with him and trust him," an insider spilled to E! News. "They have all spent a lot of time together over the years. They think he is a good guy."

Kourtney's ex Scott Disick was also said to be really happy for her and Travis. "Scott has been around Travis on several occasions and thinks he's a great guy," another source told the outlet. "He's really happy for Kourtney and is not surprised they are dating. Kourtney has spent a lot of time with Travis and it's not shocking to him that they developed a romantic relationship."