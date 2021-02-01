 
 

Lil Durk Airs Being Pulled Over by Police on Instagram Live

Lil Durk Airs Being Pulled Over by Police on Instagram Live
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Dis Ain't What U Want' spitter captures his close call with police on video as he's being pulled over by an officer, who apparently suspects that he has a weapon.

  • Feb 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Durk has apparently learned a lesson or two from past incidents involving black people and law enforcement officers. The rapper decided to go on Instagram Live when he was being pulled over by police on Saturday night, January 30, in case it went left.

In the clip, the star, whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks, appeared to be sitting on the curb while his girlfriend India Royale stood next to him. The 28-year-old remained calm as an officer, who was off camera, asked him questions, including his name, date of birth and city of birth.

The officer then searched Durk's vehicle as he appeared to suspect that the founder of his own collective and record label Only the Family had a weapon on him. After several minutes, he returned as he found nothing in the car.

The officer directed India to drive since Durk and another man who was in the vehicle did not have valid identification. "So I don't have to write tickets and all that good stuff," the officer told them. "Y'all are good to go. Slow down for me. Clean the car out, make it smell better so you don't get searched again. Drive safe," he added.

  See also...

Upon returning to the car, Durk commented about being let go with a warning, "N***as tried to get us, ya heard me?" He, however, admitted that they were possibly going over the speed limit when they were pulled over.

He then joked at the end of the video, "Pull back over so I can tell them download the album." The Chicago native later addressed the situation on social media. "False alarm the voice is ok," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "I repeat the voice is oooookkkk."

Durk's close call with the police comes as he just released a deluxe edition of his sixth studio album "The Voice". Arriving on January 29, the deluxe version features 12 new tracks.

You can share this post!

'SNL': John Krasinski Kisses Pete Davidson While Reminiscing 'The Office' Character

Vanessa Morgan Alleged to Have Michael Kopech With Her When Welcoming Son
Related Posts
Lil Durk's Girlfriend Allegedly Threatens to 'Pull Up' on Fan for Sexually Assaulting the Rapper

Lil Durk's Girlfriend Allegedly Threatens to 'Pull Up' on Fan for Sexually Assaulting the Rapper

Lil Durk Not Paying Woman Who Helped Find Missing Girl $10K Despite Promise

Lil Durk Not Paying Woman Who Helped Find Missing Girl $10K Despite Promise

Lil Durk's Girlfriend Pregnant With His Baby No. 7?

Lil Durk's Girlfriend Pregnant With His Baby No. 7?

Lil Durk Denies Getting Cheated on by His Girlfriend

Lil Durk Denies Getting Cheated on by His Girlfriend

Most Read
Rapper Casanova Denied Bail as He's Accused of Being High-Powered Gang Member
Celebrity

Rapper Casanova Denied Bail as He's Accused of Being High-Powered Gang Member

Erykah Badu Grossed Out by Wendy Williams' Revelation of One-Night Stand With Method Man

Erykah Badu Grossed Out by Wendy Williams' Revelation of One-Night Stand With Method Man

Beyonce's Rapper Cousin Dies After Being Gunned Down in Texas

Beyonce's Rapper Cousin Dies After Being Gunned Down in Texas

50 Cent Trolls Wendy Williams After Her Method Man Hookup Claims

50 Cent Trolls Wendy Williams After Her Method Man Hookup Claims

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover

T.I.'s Accuser Wants to Take Lie Detector Test After He and Tiny Threaten Legal Action

T.I.'s Accuser Wants to Take Lie Detector Test After He and Tiny Threaten Legal Action

Madison LeCroy's Sister Shuts Down 'Southern Charm' Star and Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors

Madison LeCroy's Sister Shuts Down 'Southern Charm' Star and Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors

Tommie Lee Claps Back at Princess Love After Being Accused of Hooking Up With Ray J

Tommie Lee Claps Back at Princess Love After Being Accused of Hooking Up With Ray J

Amelia Hamlin's Racy Selfie Hints at Heated Up Romance With Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin's Racy Selfie Hints at Heated Up Romance With Scott Disick

Megan Thee Stallion Spices Up Fitness Regime by Taking Pole Dancing Class

Megan Thee Stallion Spices Up Fitness Regime by Taking Pole Dancing Class

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg Call It Quits After More Than Two Decades of Marriage

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg Call It Quits After More Than Two Decades of Marriage

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J

Pamela Anderson and Bodyguard Husband Accused of Starting Relationship With Deceit and Denials

Pamela Anderson and Bodyguard Husband Accused of Starting Relationship With Deceit and Denials