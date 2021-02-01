Lil Durk Airs Being Pulled Over by Police on Instagram Live

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Dis Ain't What U Want' spitter captures his close call with police on video as he's being pulled over by an officer, who apparently suspects that he has a weapon.

Feb 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Durk has apparently learned a lesson or two from past incidents involving black people and law enforcement officers. The rapper decided to go on Instagram Live when he was being pulled over by police on Saturday night, January 30, in case it went left.

In the clip, the star, whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks, appeared to be sitting on the curb while his girlfriend India Royale stood next to him. The 28-year-old remained calm as an officer, who was off camera, asked him questions, including his name, date of birth and city of birth.

The officer then searched Durk's vehicle as he appeared to suspect that the founder of his own collective and record label Only the Family had a weapon on him. After several minutes, he returned as he found nothing in the car.

The officer directed India to drive since Durk and another man who was in the vehicle did not have valid identification. "So I don't have to write tickets and all that good stuff," the officer told them. "Y'all are good to go. Slow down for me. Clean the car out, make it smell better so you don't get searched again. Drive safe," he added.

Upon returning to the car, Durk commented about being let go with a warning, "N***as tried to get us, ya heard me?" He, however, admitted that they were possibly going over the speed limit when they were pulled over.

He then joked at the end of the video, "Pull back over so I can tell them download the album." The Chicago native later addressed the situation on social media. "False alarm the voice is ok," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "I repeat the voice is oooookkkk."

Durk's close call with the police comes as he just released a deluxe edition of his sixth studio album "The Voice". Arriving on January 29, the deluxe version features 12 new tracks.