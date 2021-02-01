 
 

Phil Collins' Son Blasts Orianne Cevey for 'Low' Act in Selling Off Singer's Awards

WENN/Arnold Wells/Johnny Louis
Celebrity

Aside from commenting on the online auction done by his father's third wife, Simon Collins also assures that there is no sibling rivalry between him and his father's other children.

  • Feb 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Phil Collins' son has slammed the singer's third wife Orianne Cevey for planning to sell off his "priceless" gold discs and awards.

Simon Collins was appalled to hear that Orianne, 46, will dispose of her 70-year-old former husband's gold discs and framed awards in an online auction blasting her actions as "low".

The musician, whose mother is Collins' first wife Andrea Bertorelli - told the Daily Mail newspaper, "I really feel for my Dad. It's just a low thing to do. I don't understand why (Orianne) would do that. Some things are priceless and should not be sold — tokens of your life achievements are certainly one of them."

However, Simon is close to Cevey's sons with Collins, Nicholas, 19, and Matthew, 16, along with his daughters Lily Collins, 31 - from Phil's marriage to second wife Jill Tavelman - and Joely, 48, Andrea's daughter from a previous relationship whom Phil adopted.

He said, "There's no sibling rivalry. I'm proud of what Joely's achieved (as a film producer). Nic's a great drummer, he's playing with Genesis now, that's amazing. Matt is an amazing footballer. And everyone knows Lily is an actress."

Simon, who has a new album "Becoming Human", battled a heroin addiction for years and admitted he feared upsetting his family by discussing it.

He said, "I started using when I was about 15. I am now 44. I've been clean for about seven years. I've never been this candid about it."

"It's not that I don't feel comfortable talking about it. It's more because I think my dad would just hate me. I just know it's going to be a world of hurt. That said, my dad has, you know, done his own dirty laundry in the press for years."

"I did tell him. I did. And he did his best. At the end of the day it's up to me, it's up to me to sort my life out. There's no blame there, and I really hope it doesn't come off that way."

"He's an amazing dad. He's done his best. I certainly don't blame him for my troubles, that's for sure. (My life) has been an interesting one."

