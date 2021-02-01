 
 

Billie Piper Admits to Having Dysfunctional Relationships in the Past

Billie Piper Admits to Having Dysfunctional Relationships in the Past
WENN/Euan Cherry
Celebrity

In a new revealing interview, the 'I Hate Suzie' actress additionally opens up about the reason why she used to lie about having therapy, and talks about what being famous does to young women.

  • Feb 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Billie Piper has confessed she "knows about dysfunctional relationships."

Although the 38-year-old actress is loved up with partner Johnny Lloyd, the father of her two-year-old daughter Tallulah, she admitted she has been in some less than ideal relationships in the past.

Billie - who has sons Winston, 12, and Eugene, eight, with her ex-husband Laurence Fox - told The Guardian newspaper, "I know about dysfunctional relationships. I know about what it costs to be a woman."

The "I Hate Suzie" star also revealed that she used to lie about having therapy "because of (her) upbringing" but is now proud to reveal she has sought help.

  See also...

She said, "It's just a general sort of scoffing at the unpacking of your problems. Especially if you've been successful, it's this sort of, 'Why do you need therapy?' That narrative. Now I'm that really annoying person who suggests therapy to everyone."

"I do totally get that thing of going: 'Is this a problem, or am I a problem? Should I just use stoicism and swallow it down?' And sometimes that can see you through - it just doesn't last. Because the anger comes back up. Just this inexplicable rage."

Meanwhile, Billie first found fame as a pop star at the age of 15 and although she doesn't regret it, she admitted she has started to think more about exploitation and what being famous does to young women.

She said, "Since I've had a little girl, I think about it a lot. But absolutely, yeah. Although it's actually one of the few things in my life I don't feel really angry towards. I don't feel anger towards what I saw or what I experienced, but I do look back at it with a - a very curious eyebrow."

"It just seems so wildly unsafe. I do slightly despair, and I want to feel for that version of myself a bit more than maybe I have allowed myself to, in the past. You know, there were also some brilliant things that came out of that time in my life that have really set me up quite well now. But it's not something that I would feel comfortable showing my children, as an experience."

You can share this post!

Phil Collins' Son Blasts Orianne Cevey for 'Low' Act in Selling Off Singer's Awards

'SNL': John Krasinski Kisses Pete Davidson While Reminiscing 'The Office' Character
Related Posts
Billie Piper So Pleased to Have Given Birth to Baby Girl

Billie Piper So Pleased to Have Given Birth to Baby Girl

Most Read
Rapper Casanova Denied Bail as He's Accused of Being High-Powered Gang Member
Celebrity

Rapper Casanova Denied Bail as He's Accused of Being High-Powered Gang Member

Erykah Badu Grossed Out by Wendy Williams' Revelation of One-Night Stand With Method Man

Erykah Badu Grossed Out by Wendy Williams' Revelation of One-Night Stand With Method Man

Beyonce's Rapper Cousin Dies After Being Gunned Down in Texas

Beyonce's Rapper Cousin Dies After Being Gunned Down in Texas

50 Cent Trolls Wendy Williams After Her Method Man Hookup Claims

50 Cent Trolls Wendy Williams After Her Method Man Hookup Claims

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover

T.I.'s Accuser Wants to Take Lie Detector Test After He and Tiny Threaten Legal Action

T.I.'s Accuser Wants to Take Lie Detector Test After He and Tiny Threaten Legal Action

Madison LeCroy's Sister Shuts Down 'Southern Charm' Star and Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors

Madison LeCroy's Sister Shuts Down 'Southern Charm' Star and Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors

Tommie Lee Claps Back at Princess Love After Being Accused of Hooking Up With Ray J

Tommie Lee Claps Back at Princess Love After Being Accused of Hooking Up With Ray J

Amelia Hamlin's Racy Selfie Hints at Heated Up Romance With Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin's Racy Selfie Hints at Heated Up Romance With Scott Disick

Megan Thee Stallion Spices Up Fitness Regime by Taking Pole Dancing Class

Megan Thee Stallion Spices Up Fitness Regime by Taking Pole Dancing Class

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg Call It Quits After More Than Two Decades of Marriage

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg Call It Quits After More Than Two Decades of Marriage

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J

Pamela Anderson and Bodyguard Husband Accused of Starting Relationship With Deceit and Denials

Pamela Anderson and Bodyguard Husband Accused of Starting Relationship With Deceit and Denials