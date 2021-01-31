 
 

Philippa Goslett Replaces Joss Whedon on HBO's 'The Nevers'

HBO
TV

The 'Mary Magdalene' director has been enlisted to fill in the vacant spot left by the former Marvel filmmaker after he quit following 'Justice League' woes.

  • Jan 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - British filmmaker Philippa Goslett has stepped in to replace Joss Whedon on HBO sci-fi drama "The Nevers".

Whedon exited the project last year (20), citing work pressures while insisting the show was too big for him.

This will be "Mary Magdalene" director Goslett's first major television gig. She will also serve as an executive producer.

The drama follows a group of Victorian women with superpowers.

It was set to be Whedon's first TV series since he co-created "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and the first solely created by him since the cult 2009 Fox drama "Dollhouse", according to Deadline.

When announcing his exit from the new TV project last year, Joss Whedon said, "This year of unprecedented challenges has impacted my life and perspective in ways I could never have imagined, and while developing and producing The Nevers has been a joyful experience, I realize that the level of commitment required moving forward, combined with the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic, is more than I can handle without the work beginning to suffer."

"I am genuinely exhausted, and am stepping back to martial my energy towards my own life, which is also at the brink of exciting change."

Whedon's exit came after "Justice League" actor Ray Fisher accused him of "abusive" and "unprofessional" behaviour on the set of the film, prompting an investigation at Warner Bros. which, like HBO, is a part of WarnerMedia.

