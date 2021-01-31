 
 

Timothee Chalamet to Reunite With 'Call Me by Your Name' Director for Horror Movie

The 'Hot Summer Nights' actor has been cast in a new horror love story called 'Bones and All' which will mark his second collaboration with filmmaker Luca Guadagnino.

  • Jan 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Timothee Chalamet is poised to reunite with filmmaker Luca Guadagnino on a new horror love story.

The "Call Me by Your Name" collaborators are in talks to work on "Bones & All", with Chalamet and "Waves" actress Taylor Russell starring as movie lovers.

Few details are known about the project, but Guadagnino will direct from a script written by Dave Kajganich, the man behind his previous films "Suspiria" and "A Bigger Splash", reports Deadline.

Chalamet and Guadagnino have been seeking out new movies to collaborate on since their hit 2017 gay romance "Call Me by Your Name", with the pair also discussing potential ideas for a sequel, which is still in the early stages of development.

"Call Me by Your Name" received numerous nominations at the prestigious awards including Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Timothee Chalamet also picked up Best Actor win at the numerous pre-Oscar awards although he missed out at the Academy Awards.

"There's just some dark energy at these things, and this time around I felt like I could see it," he said when asked about his thoughts on the snub, suggesting those behind the prizegiving didn't regard him as being worthy. "And yet I'm thinking, 'Why isn't this going the exact same way?' "

"I'm not gonna be bashing my head against a wall trying to prove that I'm an actor," he said while reflecting on bagging the Oscar nomination. "The train can run over my leg and leave a track forever, and yet the point of entry for me... That's a good feeling."

