Twitter Explodes After 'Jeopardy!' Contestants Fail to Recognize Dave Chappelle

WENN/Sheri Determan TV

During a Double Jeopardy round on the popular game show, interim host Ken Jennings gives a clue about Dave as a photo of the 'A Star is Born' actor appears on screen.

Jan 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Despite having multiple Grammy and Emmy Awards and a hit TV show, there are some people out there who don't know Dave Chappelle. While it's hard to believe, that was exactly what happened in the Thursday, January 28 episode of "Jeopardy!".

During a Double Jeopardy round in the episode of the popular game show, interim host Ken Jennings said, "This comedian displayed his drama chops in 'A Star is Born', playing Bradley Cooper's longtime friend," as a photo of Dave appeared on screen. Surprisingly, the contestants appeared to have no idea who the comedian was as no one was able to answer the question that was worth $2000.

Twitterverse quickly reacted to it in total disbelief. "How did nobody know that was the GREAT Dave Chappelle?! #Jeopardy," one user questioned. Another fan added, "No one recognized Dave Chappelle during Jeopardy? What is, 'who are these people?' "

Echoing the sentiment, another fan tweeted, "Watching Jeopardy last night and screaming at my TV 'Who is Dave Chappelle, Who is Dave Chappelle???' How can they not know who he is? Put down the book and watch some Netflix or Comedy Central. Live a little people!" Another comment read, "It's crazy enough that a picture of @DaveChappelle was a $2000 clue on Jeopardy tonight - what's more incredible is no one got it right!"

Meanwhile, one person was more concerned about the fact that those people didn't watch Oscar-winning movie "A Star Is Born" that stars Bradley Cooper and Lady GaGa. "I think it's less about not knowing Dave Chappelle and more about the fact that those contestants didn't see 'A Star Is Born'. #Jeopardy," the person wrote.

While that particular moment stunned Twitter users, Dave himself has yet to weigh in on the matter.