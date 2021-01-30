 
 

Twitter Explodes After 'Jeopardy!' Contestants Fail to Recognize Dave Chappelle

Twitter Explodes After 'Jeopardy!' Contestants Fail to Recognize Dave Chappelle
WENN/Sheri Determan
TV

During a Double Jeopardy round on the popular game show, interim host Ken Jennings gives a clue about Dave as a photo of the 'A Star is Born' actor appears on screen.

  • Jan 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Despite having multiple Grammy and Emmy Awards and a hit TV show, there are some people out there who don't know Dave Chappelle. While it's hard to believe, that was exactly what happened in the Thursday, January 28 episode of "Jeopardy!".

During a Double Jeopardy round in the episode of the popular game show, interim host Ken Jennings said, "This comedian displayed his drama chops in 'A Star is Born', playing Bradley Cooper's longtime friend," as a photo of Dave appeared on screen. Surprisingly, the contestants appeared to have no idea who the comedian was as no one was able to answer the question that was worth $2000.

Twitterverse quickly reacted to it in total disbelief. "How did nobody know that was the GREAT Dave Chappelle?! #Jeopardy," one user questioned. Another fan added, "No one recognized Dave Chappelle during Jeopardy? What is, 'who are these people?' "

  See also...

Echoing the sentiment, another fan tweeted, "Watching Jeopardy last night and screaming at my TV 'Who is Dave Chappelle, Who is Dave Chappelle???' How can they not know who he is? Put down the book and watch some Netflix or Comedy Central. Live a little people!" Another comment read, "It's crazy enough that a picture of @DaveChappelle was a $2000 clue on Jeopardy tonight - what's more incredible is no one got it right!"

Meanwhile, one person was more concerned about the fact that those people didn't watch Oscar-winning movie "A Star Is Born" that stars Bradley Cooper and Lady GaGa. "I think it's less about not knowing Dave Chappelle and more about the fact that those contestants didn't see 'A Star Is Born'. #Jeopardy," the person wrote.

While that particular moment stunned Twitter users, Dave himself has yet to weigh in on the matter.

You can share this post!

Kenya Barris Dragged Over Biracial Couple in 'Cheaper by the Dozen' Reboot

Madison LeCroy's Sister Shuts Down 'Southern Charm' Star and Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors
Related Posts
'Jeopardy!' Bids Farewell to Host Alex Trebek in Touching Final Message

'Jeopardy!' Bids Farewell to Host Alex Trebek in Touching Final Message

Katie Couric Tapped as 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host After Alex Trebek's Final Episodes

Katie Couric Tapped as 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host After Alex Trebek's Final Episodes

'Jeopardy!' Boss Calls Alex Trebek 'Absolute Warrior' for Filming His Final Episodes

'Jeopardy!' Boss Calls Alex Trebek 'Absolute Warrior' for Filming His Final Episodes

Alex Trebek Shares Uplifting Thanksgiving Message in Pre-Recorded 'Jeopardy!' Clip

Alex Trebek Shares Uplifting Thanksgiving Message in Pre-Recorded 'Jeopardy!' Clip

Most Read
Sarah Trott Insists She's Single While Filming 'The Bachelor' Despite DJ Bijou 'Steamy Pictures'
TV

Sarah Trott Insists She's Single While Filming 'The Bachelor' Despite DJ Bijou 'Steamy Pictures'

'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Responds to Homophobe Criticism

'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Responds to Homophobe Criticism

Tyler Perry Preparing for Covid-19 Vaccine Documentary to Allay Black People's Fears

Tyler Perry Preparing for Covid-19 Vaccine Documentary to Allay Black People's Fears

Dwayne Johnson Forced to Relive 'Incredibly Complicated' relationship With Dad for 'Young Rock'

Dwayne Johnson Forced to Relive 'Incredibly Complicated' relationship With Dad for 'Young Rock'

Original Daenerys Tamzin Merchant Showers Emilia Clarke With Praises for Making the Role Iconic

Original Daenerys Tamzin Merchant Showers Emilia Clarke With Praises for Making the Role Iconic

Phoebe Dynevor Calls 'Bridgerton' Masturbation Scene 'the Hardest Scene' to Film

Phoebe Dynevor Calls 'Bridgerton' Masturbation Scene 'the Hardest Scene' to Film

Christa B. Allen Will 'Absolutely' Be Invited to Upcoming 'Revenge' Reunion

Christa B. Allen Will 'Absolutely' Be Invited to Upcoming 'Revenge' Reunion

Rosario Dawson Narrowly Avoided Injury on New Outrageous TV Show

Rosario Dawson Narrowly Avoided Injury on New Outrageous TV Show

Tom Sturridge and Gwendoline Christie Land Lead Roles in 'The Sandman' TV Series

Tom Sturridge and Gwendoline Christie Land Lead Roles in 'The Sandman' TV Series

Andy Cohen Reacts to Meghan McCain Wanting to Cancel 'RHOC'

Andy Cohen Reacts to Meghan McCain Wanting to Cancel 'RHOC'

Kim Kardashian Breaks Down in Tears in 'KUWTK' Final Season Trailer

Kim Kardashian Breaks Down in Tears in 'KUWTK' Final Season Trailer

'Bachelor' Contestant Victoria Larson Addresses the 'Bullying' Accusations

'Bachelor' Contestant Victoria Larson Addresses the 'Bullying' Accusations

Armie Hammer Steps Down From 'The Godfather' Series Amid DM Scandal

Armie Hammer Steps Down From 'The Godfather' Series Amid DM Scandal