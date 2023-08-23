Tommie Lee Denies Drug Charges Against Her After Recent Arrest, Fans Not Buying It

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star, who was arrested on Sunday, August 20, insists that she didn't use or possess coke but admitted that she was around a lot of people that use the drug.

AceShowbiz - Tommie Lee remains defiant following her recent arrest in Miami. The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star continues to deny drug charges against her, but fans were not buying her claim.

Tommie defended herself during an Instagram Live. The reality TV star insisted that she didn't use or possess coke but admitted that she was around a lot of people that use the drug.

During her rant, Tommie also blamed an "overzealous cop" for overblowing the arrest. She went on to fume, "Stop this nonsense we're not going to keep trying to run with this very tired story... It's not me will never be that drug doesn't fit my aesthetic at all STOP IT!!"

Unfortunately, many social media users didn't believe Tommie's claims. "Nobody ever admits to doing coke.. Girl it's okay," one individual commented, while another added, "I've never heard a BLACK person complain about a cop actually turning their body cameras on she lying."

"What addict is going to admit, that they're addicts ? She's in denial," a third chimed in. "When her underage daughter took her edibles and passed them out at school that should have been enough for her to PUT THE DRUGS DOWN. like all of them."

Tommie was arrested on drug possession charges on Sunday, August 20. Her team denied the drug possession allegation, claiming that she carried her friend's epilepsy medication, not cocaine.

In a statement to The Neighborhood Talk, Tommie's reps said she was leaving a restaurant after having a dispute with a disrespectful employee. Her team alleged that she was only approached by law enforcement because they were familiar with her.

"They chose to handcuff and arrest her on grounds of drug possession, despite the fact that the 'drugs' were, in fact, her friend's epilepsy medication," the reps said. "They seized upon this as an excuse for her arrest when no other valid reason was evident. It's completely understandable that she felt infuriated by this unjust treatment, especially when she was spending her own hard-earned money."

