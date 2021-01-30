Amelia Hamlin's Racy Selfie Hints at Heated Up Romance With Scott Disick

Instagram Celebrity

The 19-year-old model fuels speculation that she and the 37-year-old restaurateur are an item after she posted an underwear selfie which is seemingly taken in her rumored beau's bathroom.

AceShowbiz - Amelia Hamlin keeps adding fuel to speculation about her alleged romantic relationship with Scott Disick. The daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna has got fans convinced that she has been hanging out at the restaurateur's home after she shared a racy mirror selfie on social media.

On Wednesday, January 27, the 19-year-old model posted on her Instagram Story a picture of her posing in a SKIMS top and Calvin Klein underwear. In the image, she bared her flat tummy as she lifted one of her hands on top of her head. "Top of the mornin," she captioned the thirst trap.

Amelia Hamlin shared a bathroom selfie.

Fans were quick to point out that the bathroom looked identical to the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star's master bathroom in his Hidden Hills home. The 37-year-old's Hamptons-inspired mansion was featured in Architectural Digest in September 2019.

Neither Amelia nor Scott has revealed where the photo was taken, but Amelia later updated her Story with another post showing her playing with soapy suds while taking a bubble bath.

Amelia and Scott first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted attending Kendall Jenner's 25th birthday/Halloween party in October 2020. The duo have not confirmed the status of their relationship, but they have been often spotted hanging out together, even taking a romantic vacation to Mexico to ring in the new year.

Back in December 2020, the young model seemed to defend their relationship amid criticism of the age gap between them. "ppl r extra weird and judgemental these days.. people can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time," she wrote on social media at the time. "people grow. people learn to love themselves more and more."

Scott, who shares three children together with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, previously dated another much younger model, Sofia Richie. They were together for nearly three years before breaking up in May 2020.