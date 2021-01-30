'ANTM' Alum Lisa D'Amato Accuses Tyra Banks of Using Her 'Childhood Trauma' Against Her

Instagram Celebrity

Risking being sued for breach of contract, the winner of 'ANTM: All Stars' season 17 takes to Instagram to call out Tyra, who served as judge, creator and executive producer on the modeling competition show.

AceShowbiz - "America's Next Top Model" alum Lisa D'Amato has spoken out against Tyra Banks about her awful experience on the show. Risking being sued for breach of contract, she took to her Instagram account to call out Tyra, who served as judge, creator and executive producer, accusing her of using her childhood trauma against her.

"This message is for Tyra Banks. Remember me? Hi. Lisa. Remember when I had an opportunity to ask you one question in season 5 - a modeling question - and I came in and asked you a question that wasn't about modeling and you kicked me out?" Lisa said in a video that she shared on Thursday, January 29. "Can I get that question back?"

Lisa, who finished in sixth place in season 5, went on saying through tears, "I did it knowing that this was a breach of contract, still, because I felt like it was my duty to warn other girls that were going to audition for 'America's Next Top Model' to know that what you guys do and the way that you guys would poke me and use my childhood trauma against me, day in and day out." She continued, "It was just so f***ed up, and it broke my heart. Like, how could you do that?"

Also writing, "Sexual abuse, Physical abuse, Mental abuse" on the video, the "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars" alum added, "I don't know how you sleep at night."

"You, Tyra, you knew very well the horrible trauma that my mom inflicted on me, and you also talk so much about how you wouldn't be where you are without your mother and how powerful she is," the winner of "ANTM: All Stars" season 17 alleged. "So knowing that, you still did that to me and continued to do it to other girls, even after I spoke publicly about it."

Lisa joins Jeana Turner and Angelea Preston who slammed Tyra over her treatment towards them on the modeling competition show. "It's insane, the amount of bulls**t that me and the other girls went through," Jeana claimed in a 2019 YouTube video. "There are times when we didn't get fed. We had to film straight through, 15, 18 hours without eating."